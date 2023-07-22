Let the myth be busted that audiences no longer want to leave their homes to watch movies or, when they do, they only want to do so for tentpole movies or those that promise a big screen experience. The opening and then success of three Hollywood movies in just a few weekends showed that the theater industry was buzzing wildly, and would stay that way too, as long as a promise of entertainment was made.

Box Office Oppenheimer and Barbie reap huge moolah on Day 1

It happened this weekend too with the two Oppenheimer And Barbiee opening rather well and on the expected lines. In a way, with the whole advance booking phenomenon coming into play, there are no more surprises, good or bad, when a movie comes out. The way advance booking had started for these two films, it was quite evident that the combined collections would be quite close to Rs. 20 crores and that’s what happened with Rs. 19 crores* incoming.

While Oppenheimer got off to a fantastic start from Rs. 14.50 crores* (including paid Thursday night previews), Barbie also collected around Rs. 4.50 crores*. These are fabulous numbers as the former garnered the highest opening numbers for a Hollywood release in 2023, while the latter is the highest opening ever for a Hollywood rom-com movie in India. Given that public opinion is good to excellent for these two films, expect more rupees. 50 crores is coming further between today and tomorrow at the box office.

*Estimates. Final figures expected

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources

