Two of the most anticipated movies of the year hit theaters this week: Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwigs Barbie. The movies themselves couldn’t be further apart tonally or narratively, which is why their simultaneous release has become such an obsession point online. In the case of Barbieno studio comedy this year has garnered so much excitement or promotion.

As distinct and deliberately odd as Barbie seems, however, the movie itself is just the latest addition to one of this year’s most surprising trends. The film, which is not only co-produced by Mattel but was made under the intense supervision of its executives, is as much a brand marketing piece as it is a new play-comedy written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Nor is it the first movie of 2023 that was made for and with a specific brand in mind.

Indeed, the brand movie is a burgeoning genre in Hollywood that seems poised to potentially replace superhero and comic book movies. THE dominant form of IP storytelling on the big screen in the years to come. As good and unique as Barbie also seems useful to not only note its place in this surprising new wave of Hollywood, but also to point out the dangers that too many brand-centric films pose to the future of American cinema.

hot flameThe account of how Flamin Hot Cheetos was created has, to put it mildly, been heavily disputed. Hulu

Throughout this year, audiences have been struck by a surprisingly large number of product-based branded films. In March, Apple TV+ Tetris explored the untold true story of the creation and worldwide distribution of its eponymous Cold War-era games, while Paramount Pictures tried to help Hasbro cash in on one of its increasingly popular subsidiaries upon release Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves. In the months that followed, films like Air, blackberryAnd hot flame all explored in the same way True stories behind some of the world’s greatest products.

To be clear: Not all of these films have been identical or even shared the same point of view. blackberryfor example, turned out to be a Social network-a drama about how corporate greed brought down one of the world’s largest telephone companies. Although it was expensive marketing for its titular TTRPG, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves also proved to be one of the funniest, smartest and most subversive blockbusters of the year. Stylistically and thematically, there is not much that binds Barbie, D&D: HAT, Air, blackberry , hot flameAnd Tetris together.

Air never lets you forget which company it promotes. Amazon Studios

Hollywood’s growing fascination with branded movies isn’t hard to grasp. Brands like Barbie and Air Jordan are familiar to audiences, which means it’s easier to engage viewers with movies about them than to spark interest in original, untold stories. With BarbieWarner Bros. also found a willing and enthusiastic production partner in Mattel, a company that reportedly more than 40 other movies based on its products in development at the moment, including a supported JJ Abrams Hot Wheels movie. (This year Transformers: Rise of the Beastsmeanwhile, marked the beginning of Hasbros’ quest to create a new cinematic universe based on at least two of its biggest toy brands.)

With the exception of blackberryhowever, one thing they all do is threaten to humanize brands and companies that certainly don’t need or deserve to be. Air, hot flameAnd Tetris all turn corporate success stories into underdog stories, making it easier for audiences to see companies like Nike, Nintendo and Frito Lay less like monolithic, soulless corporate entities and more like tightly knit communities. It’s a dangerous thing for any movie to do, especially in a time when consumers should be even more skeptical of the world’s biggest companies than they ever have been before.

What happens when too many movies become the big-screen equivalent of a tie-in promotional toy? Pictures from Warner Bros.

Once upon a time, toys were ordered to help movie studios promote their titles. This year, however, marked a seemingly permanent change to that system. Now it’s the movies that look like promotional items. It might not seem like such an apocalyptic notion if it weren’t for the fact that Hollywood, for years now, has been coming dangerously close to completely erasing the artistic edge that once made it a legitimately special industry.

If every film is, in some way, tied to an established company or brand, then where is the room for stories that dare to dream of life outside the confines of Americas already stifling corporate structure?

In case the dangers of such unwavering entrepreneurial thinking weren’t already clear enough, it should be noted that this article was written during the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As much as some Hollywood CEOs would have you believe otherwise, without the work of the screenwriters and actors currently on strike, the films discussed here simply wouldn’t exist.

Barbie hits theaters Friday, July 21.