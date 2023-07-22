Every Christopher Nolan actor in Oppenheimer

Summary “Oppenheimer” features a cast of actors who have worked with Christopher Nolan before, including Cillian Murphy, Tom Conti and Matthew Modine.

The film centers on J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and explores his relationship with Albert Einstein, played by Tom Conti, and other real-life figures involved in the development of nuclear weapons.

Oppenheimer comes from the brilliant mind of Christopher Nolan and features a cast of characters based on real people. The filmmaker is known to employ the same actors for several roles in his various films, including Christian Bale, who appeared in Prestige And THE Black Knight trilogy; Michael Caine, who starred in eight of Nolan’s films; Tim Hardy, who starred in Creation, The dark knight risesAnd Dunkirk; and many other performers. Nolan’s latest project, Oppenheimeris no different and includes actors that Nolan has used in some of his previous films.

Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was one of the central figures in the Manhattan Project and helped develop the first nuclear weapons for the United States. The movie premiered on July 21, 2023 and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. OppenheimerReviews of Nolan have been largely positive, with critics praising the film for Nolan’s direction, breathtaking cinematography, and non-linear storyline. Many also highlighted the performances of the actors, some of whom had previously worked with the filmmaker.

8 Cillian Murphy

Christopher Nolan’s most important actor in Oppenheimer is Oppenheimer himself – Cillian Murphy. Murphy is obviously the lead in the 2023 film as he plays the man the story revolves around. When reviewing the film, many critics praised the actor for his performance as a controversial theoretical physicist and said it was a career-defining role. But before playing J. Robert Oppenheimer in OppenheimerMurphy has appeared in five other Nolan projects.

Murphy first starred as Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in batman begins in 2005, and he reprized that role in the sequels, The black Knight (2008) and The dark knight rises (2012). Murphy also starred as Robert Fischer in Creation (2010) and Shivering Soldier in Dunkirk (2017). In total, Murphy worked six times with Nolan, but Oppenheimer may be his best role yet.

7 Tom Conti

Tom Conti plays Albert Einstein in Oppenheimer, but the 2023 film wasn’t his first collaboration with Christopher Nolan. The actor previously starred as the prisoner who helped Bruce Wayne tend to his wounds in The Pit in The dark knight rises. Although Conti’s role in the third Black Knight the film was technically minor, it was important in the grand scheme of the story as the prisoner helped Bruce escape from prison and return to Gotham.

Conti’s share in Oppenheimer resembles his appearance as a prisoner in The dark knight rises. Einstein isn’t on screen for very long, but one of his conversations with Oppenheimer sets the film’s actions in motion (even though the audience doesn’t see the scene until the end of the film). The relationship between Oppenheimer and Einstein was strained at times, but Einstein was undoubtedly a major influence in Oppenheimer’s life, as seen in Nolan’s latest film.

6 Matthew Modine

Like Tom Conti, Matthew Modine appeared in The dark knight rises before being cast as Vannevar Bush in Oppenheimer. Modine played Peter Foley, the Gotham City Police Department Deputy Commissioner, who became the Acting Police Commissioner while James Gordon was in the hospital. Foley wasn’t Batman’s biggest fan since he saw the vigilante as a murderer, but he came back after realizing Bane was a significant threat. Unfortunately, Foley was later killed near the end of The dark knight rises.

Modine stars as Vannevar Bush, an engineer, inventor, and science administrator at Oppenheimer. Bush worked alongside Oppenheimer during the development of the nuclear bomb, and he also served as head of the Office of Scientific Research and Development (OSRD) in the United States during World War II. Modine therefore plays an important role in Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer.

5 Gary Oldman

Like Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman is a frequent collaborator with Christopher Nolan. Following the premiere of Oppenheimerthe actor appeared in four different Nolan films, most of them from The black Knight trilogy. Oldman played the lead role of James Gordon, a key figure in the Gotham City Police Department, in the Batman films. Gordon was just a patrol officer when he first met Bruce Wayne after his parents died, but during The black Knighthe is promoted to police commissioner.

Oldman starred in batman begins, The black KnightAnd The Rise of the Dark Knights before being cast as Harry S. Truman in Oppenheimer. Truman was best known for being the President of the United States towards the end of World War II. However, he is best remembered for authorizing the use of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which Oldman's character was more than willing to take credit for in Oppenheimer.

4 Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck plays Boris Pash, a US Army military intelligence officer, in Oppenheimer. Like many others in this ensemble cast, Affleck doesn’t have a big role in the film, as he only appears in a scene where he ruthlessly interrogates Oppenheimer. Before appearing in the Christopher Nolan project in 2023, the actor also starred in the filmmaker’s 2014 film, Interstellar. Affleck played an older version of Matthew McConaughey’s character’s son, Tom Cooper, in the sci-fi epic.

3 David Dastmalchian

Christopher Nolan gave David Dastmalchian his first film role when he cast him as Thomas Schiff in The black Knight. Schiff was one of the Joker’s henchmen and a former resident of Arkham Asylum. Then, 15 years later, Dastmalchian played William L. Borden in Oppenheimer. Borden was a lawyer best known for writing a letter to J. Edgar Hoover, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), accusing Oppenheimer of being a secret spy for the Soviet Union.

2 Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh is a more recent collaborator of Christopher Nolan, having starred in his last three films. He first played the role of Commander Bolton in Dunkirk before getting the role of Andrei Sator in Principle and Niels Bohr in Oppenheimer. Bohr, a physicist, was a major inspiration to Oppenheimer in real life and in the 2023 biopic, as Bohr helped guide him during the development of the atomic bomb.

1 James D’Arcy

James D’Arcy is Christopher Nolan’s eighth and final actor in Oppenheimer. D’Arcy first appeared in Dunkirk in 2017, where he played Colonel Winnant. But in Oppenheimer, the actor plays Patrick Blackett, an physicist whom Oppenheimer once tried to poison with an apple injected with cyanide. Blackett was Oppenheimer’s demanding tutor at Cambridge University, and Oppenheimer couldn’t handle the stress, leading to the poison apple (which Blackett didn’t eat in Oppenheimer).