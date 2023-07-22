‘Barbie’ box office dominates ‘Oppenheimer’ with record opening – The Hollywood Reporter

The summer box office has gone nuclear.

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig is powered by women Barbie started with $70.5 million on Friday, including $22.3 million in previews. If the early modeling is correct, the Warner Bros. is heading for a historic opening of over $155 million domestically, a threshold typically reserved for male superhero fare or branded intellectual property like the finale Harry Potter movie. (Some show the film even tops $160 million, though Warner Bros. is being more circumspect and sticking to over $150 million in case the Saturday traffic dries up.)

Barbie – which brings Mattel’s iconic fashion doll to life – is also strutting in big numbers in select overseas markets for an expected international debut of up to $120 million.

In North America, Barbie is all but guaranteed to mark the biggest domestic debut ever for a film directed by a solo female – that crown is currently held by Patty Jenkins wonder womanwhich started with $103.3 million domestically in 2017 – and is expected to set a number of other records, including landing the top opening of 2023 to date ahead The movie Super Mario Bros. ($146.3 million). The next launch closest to 2023 belonged to Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse ($120.7 million), followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($118.4 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($106.9 million). Otherwise, many releases failed to break the $100 million mark.

Gerwig’s film tops Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimerthe other new wide release of the weekend.

Not that Oppenheimer, from Universal, is anything but. The three-hour historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the making of the atomic bomb also arrives well ahead of expectations. Nolan’s film grossed $33 million on Friday for an anticipated $77 million weekend, which would mark the filmmaker’s third-biggest domestic debut behind The dark knight rises ($160.9 million) and The black Knight ($158.4 million), not adjusted for inflation. It will also come before recent summer photos, including the flash, Elementary And Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate.

Other stats: at $77 million, Oppenheimer would rank as the third-biggest opening ever for a biopic in North America behind American sniper ($89.3 million) and The passion of Christ ($83.8 million), not adjusted for inflation.

Abroad, Oppenheimer is heading for a strong opening of $88.9 million.

Heading into the weekend, tracking suggested Nolan’s film would open with a solid $50 million domestically; by Gerwig Barbie was to reach between 90 and 110 million dollars, already a huge sum for a female film.

The one-two shot of Barbie And Oppenheimer — a phenom dubbed “Barbenheimer” — was on full display Friday in a much-needed boost to cinema and the box office, which has yet to fully recover from the pandemic. This will be the first three-day weekend in history where a movie will gross $100 million or more and another $50 million or more.

In terms of revenue, it will be one of the biggest weekends of all time and probably the biggest since Avengers: Endgame, according to Comscore, with combined ticket sales exceeding $300 million in a rare feat. The sizzling box office is a welcome respite from the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike, which has crippled Hollywood and sparked concern among theater owners that studios will start moving their fall and winter releases if actors can’t promote their films.

Both Barbie And Oppenheimer have been awarded A CinemaScores by Friday audiences in the US And their critics’ scores on the Rotten Tomatoes store aren’t far off; 90% versus 93%, respectively.

According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Theater Owners of their members, 200,000 customers in the United States have purchased tickets to reserve a double feature and see both Barbie And Oppenheimer (it is not clear how many of these customers belong to loyalty clubs and therefore obtain a certain number of tickets at a reduced cost or free of charge).

Barbenheimer does not make life easier for Tom Cruise star Mission: Impossible: Self Esteem Part 1which posted a five-day debut of $78.5 million after launching in US theaters on July 12. Early estimates show the film slumped over 55% to $20 million to $21 million on its second outing despite getting even better reviews than Barbie And Oppenheimer. Right now it’s in a tight race with The sound of freedom for third place.

Paramount’s Seventh Impossible mission the film has to deal with the loss of Imax screens for Oppenheimerin addition to losing other high-end large format displays to either Oppenheimer Or Barbie. The mark-up for Imax and PLF is significant and can have a significant impact on the net result.

The independent success of Angel Studios The sound of freedom should enjoy another solid weekend and could also earn $20 million or more in its third weekend after breaking the $100 million mark domestically last weekend against a production budget of $14-15 million.

Billed as a political thriller, the faith-based movie stars The passion of Christ’s Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, who worked as an agent for the Department of Homeland Security before embarking on his own quest to bring child traffickers to justice. While the conservatives The sound of freedom was discussed on QAnon message boards, Angel says this is not a QAnon movie. In late 2021, Caviezel spoke at a QAnon convention in Las Vegas, where he invoked the QAnon slogan, “The storm is upon us.”

Box office estimates will be updated on Sunday.