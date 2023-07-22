Entertainment
Stony Creek and Orchard Lake art exhibits return to metro area next weekend – Macomb Daily
Two major art fairs, the Stony Creek Metropark Art Fair and the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, will take place in Metro Detroit next weekend, July 29-30, featuring a wide range of artists and artwork, including a unique Loch Ness Monster installation and inspiring art exhibits for young people.
Returning to Baypoint Beach inside Stony Creek Metropark, the third annual Stony Creek Metropark Art Fair is a nature-focused family fair that uses the park’s beautiful setting to its advantage, according to organizers.
“We view this as a boutique art fair that offers art lovers a relaxed opportunity to meet some of the best artists in the region,” said art fair director Mark Loeb.
The Stony Creek Art Fair welcomes artists from near home as well as five other states with a particular focus on art that captures nature as a theme. Loosely based on “Flora and Fauna”, patrons will see paintings, prints, sculptures and functional art for the home and garden, including ceramics, glass and garden arts. Wearable art includes jewelry, fibers and accessories will also be available.
Highlighting the event will be a Loch Ness monster art installation rising from the lake.
(The Monster) is similar to the Loch Ness Monster, but much more visible, Loeb said. Artists have been working on it and it will be installed on Friday, July 28, so people can take selfies with it during the fair. Participants can also work with the Detroit Institute of Arts to create a monster puppet, or with the Mount Clemens-based Anton Art Center to create a little monster to take home.
Other family activities include hourly readings of children’s books from Adventure Crate, including a special monster story with an author; a special children’s project planned by the Detroit Public Theater and Methodist Children’s Group Homes; and a unique Sunday Children’s Entrepreneur’s Market featuring local young entrepreneurs selling their wares and sharing their stories. Several food trucks and a shaded picnic area will also be available.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. Stony Creek Metropark is located at 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Township. There is no art fair admission and parking is free, although a Metropark daily or annual pass is required to enter the park. The day pass is $10.
For more information and a list of artists, go to www.stonycreekartfair.com.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show has been voted one of the nation’s top 100 art exhibits by Sunshine Artist magazine and Art Fair Source Book for 12 consecutive years. Located in the heart of West Bloomfield outside Beaumont Medical Center on Orchard Lake Road, south of Maple, the annual show is also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30.
You’ll see artists at this show that you won’t see at other Michigan shows, said Patty Narozny, Founder and Executive Producer, Hot Works Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, adding that selection criteria is based on originality, technique, execution and booth appearance. All work must be handmade personally by the artist coming to the show. We do not mix, buy, sell, import or allow people who do not do their job among the artists.
This year’s participating artists will present works in a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, glass, clay, photography, wood art, fiber, mixed media, jewelry and more. There’s something for everyone, in all price ranges, she says.
Among this year’s highlights will be the Raymond James & Associates Youth Art Contest, which invites all students from K-8 or ages 5-13 to participate in original artwork. The works will be exhibited publicly for the duration of the event art exhibition. A prize giveaway with cash prizes will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday.
As part of our commitment to bringing art education to the community, we are integrating the youth art competition into the art exhibition, Narozny said. Sponsored by Jeffrey Charles Photography, this program exposes students to the rules and entrepreneurial opportunity of exhibiting art for a living.
There will also be live performances by Ken Mazur, DTour Band, One Love Reggae Band and the Sheila Landis Jazz Trio, as well as several food trucks on site including Detroit Smoothie, Buoys Coffee, Vedged Out, Motor City Street Treats, India Flavors, Sheep Dog Kettle Corn, Little Jimmys Italian Ice, Two Guys Nomadic Grill and Cheers to You featuring beer and wine.
Admission to the show is $5 (kids 13 and under are free) which supports the Arts and Education Institute. The hours of operation for the event are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. Free parking for customers is located in the last rear half of the parking lot behind Beaumont Medical Center, 6900 Orchard Lake Road.
For more information, including a full entertainment program, visit hotworks.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2023/07/22/stony-creek-orchard-lake-art-shows-return-to-metro-area-next-weekend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ex-ministers in lucrative jobs could be fined under new rules | UK News
- UFC London UK Start Times, TV Channels, Live Streams & Match Cards
- Stony Creek and Orchard Lake art exhibits return to metro area next weekend – Macomb Daily
- 34 under 18 girl hockey players advance to National Festival – The Rink Live
- Jokowi reminds attorney general’s office not to play with the law
- ‘Barbie’ box office dominates ‘Oppenheimer’ with record opening – The Hollywood Reporter
- Rod Stewart’s Wife Penny Lancaster Looks Leggy in Alluring Mini Dress
- OpenAI and Google set out to manage newsrooms
- What the trial date means for Trump’s 2024 election classified documents case
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi must fix Manipur’s problems: Ima Lup
- Every Christopher Nolan actor in Oppenheimer
- Brian Ward named assistant tennis head coach