Stony Creek and Orchard Lake art exhibits return to metro area next weekend – Macomb Daily

Two major art fairs, the Stony Creek Metropark Art Fair and the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, will take place in Metro Detroit next weekend, July 29-30, featuring a wide range of artists and artwork, including a unique Loch Ness Monster installation and inspiring art exhibits for young people.

Returning to Baypoint Beach inside Stony Creek Metropark, the third annual Stony Creek Metropark Art Fair is a nature-focused family fair that uses the park’s beautiful setting to its advantage, according to organizers.

“We view this as a boutique art fair that offers art lovers a relaxed opportunity to meet some of the best artists in the region,” said art fair director Mark Loeb.

The Stony Creek Art Fair welcomes artists from near home as well as five other states with a particular focus on art that captures nature as a theme. Loosely based on “Flora and Fauna”, patrons will see paintings, prints, sculptures and functional art for the home and garden, including ceramics, glass and garden arts. Wearable art includes jewelry, fibers and accessories will also be available.

Highlighting the event will be a Loch Ness monster art installation rising from the lake.

Detroit artists Dainelle Kaltz and Mike Willenborg are building an art installation about the Loch Ness Monster for this year’s Stony Creek Art Fair that will be set up to rise out of the lake. (Photo courtesy of Stony Creek Art Fair)

The Loch Ness Monster exhibit will be set up on Friday, July 28, so Stony Creek Art Fair attendees can take photos with ‘Nessie’ throughout the fair weekend. (Photo courtesy of Stony Creek Art Fair)

(The Monster) is similar to the Loch Ness Monster, but much more visible, Loeb said. Artists have been working on it and it will be installed on Friday, July 28, so people can take selfies with it during the fair. Participants can also work with the Detroit Institute of Arts to create a monster puppet, or with the Mount Clemens-based Anton Art Center to create a little monster to take home.

Other family activities include hourly readings of children’s books from Adventure Crate, including a special monster story with an author; a special children’s project planned by the Detroit Public Theater and Methodist Children’s Group Homes; and a unique Sunday Children’s Entrepreneur’s Market featuring local young entrepreneurs selling their wares and sharing their stories. Several food trucks and a shaded picnic area will also be available.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. Stony Creek Metropark is located at 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Township. There is no art fair admission and parking is free, although a Metropark daily or annual pass is required to enter the park. The day pass is $10.

For more information and a list of artists, go to www.stonycreekartfair.com.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show has been voted one of the nation’s top 100 art exhibits by Sunshine Artist magazine and Art Fair Source Book for 12 consecutive years. Located in the heart of West Bloomfield outside Beaumont Medical Center on Orchard Lake Road, south of Maple, the annual show is also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30.

You’ll see artists at this show that you won’t see at other Michigan shows, said Patty Narozny, Founder and Executive Producer, Hot Works Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, adding that selection criteria is based on originality, technique, execution and booth appearance. All work must be handmade personally by the artist coming to the show. We do not mix, buy, sell, import or allow people who do not do their job among the artists.

This year’s participating artists will present works in a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, glass, clay, photography, wood art, fiber, mixed media, jewelry and more. There’s something for everyone, in all price ranges, she says.

Among this year’s highlights will be the Raymond James & Associates Youth Art Contest, which invites all students from K-8 or ages 5-13 to participate in original artwork. The works will be exhibited publicly for the duration of the event art exhibition. A prize giveaway with cash prizes will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday.

As part of our commitment to bringing art education to the community, we are integrating the youth art competition into the art exhibition, Narozny said. Sponsored by Jeffrey Charles Photography, this program exposes students to the rules and entrepreneurial opportunity of exhibiting art for a living.

There will also be live performances by Ken Mazur, DTour Band, One Love Reggae Band and the Sheila Landis Jazz Trio, as well as several food trucks on site including Detroit Smoothie, Buoys Coffee, Vedged Out, Motor City Street Treats, India Flavors, Sheep Dog Kettle Corn, Little Jimmys Italian Ice, Two Guys Nomadic Grill and Cheers to You featuring beer and wine.

Admission to the show is $5 (kids 13 and under are free) which supports the Arts and Education Institute. The hours of operation for the event are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. Free parking for customers is located in the last rear half of the parking lot behind Beaumont Medical Center, 6900 Orchard Lake Road.

For more information, including a full entertainment program, visit hotworks.org.