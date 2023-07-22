COLUMN: NTT IndyCar Series gears up for pivotal weekend in Iowa





The NTT IndyCar Series heads to Iowa Speedway for a Saturday and Sunday double weekend in what has the potential to end as the most pivotal weekend of the season. Although Chip Ganassi Racing Alex Palou was unable to win his fourth consecutive race last weekend in Toronto, Canada, the Spaniard holds a 117-point championship lead over teammate Scott Dixon. With Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden entering the weekend 126 points behind Palou, there is no better track for him to attempt to mount a comeback. Newgarden has already won four times at Iowa’s 0.875-mile tri-oval track. His last victory dates back to the first leg of the doubles in 2022. Entering Saturday, Palou has made four starts in Iowa and finished in the top ten only once. He has been dominant this season, but I have my eyes on a few riders who could have two solid races this weekend and take the lead from Palous. Personal thoughts: Penskes Team Josef Newgarden With four previous wins and dominating performances in last season’s double weekend, Newgarden must be the favourites. Despite not being victorious in the second leg last season due to colliding with a wall towards the end of the race, he has dominated up to this point. Newgarden has some work to do if he wants to fight for a championship with Palou, but Iowa was the best speedway to start with as it’s arguably his best track on the circuit. Arrow McLarens Pato OWard Although Pato OWard has finished on the podium in four out of 10 races so far this season, the Mexican driver is yet to claim victory. After Newgardens’ mistake at Sunday’s race in Iowa last season, OWard dominated the end of the race en route to a win. OWard is 143 points behind Palou in the standings, but a pair of strong performances this weekend could propel him into championship contention. Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard Although Newgarden and OWard enter the weekend with confidence thanks to past results in Iowa, Christian Lundgaard is coming off his first career win last weekend in Toronto, Canada. The Danish driver has already finished in the top ten in Iowa and will be looking to string together two fine finishes after last weekend’s dominating performance. Team Penskes will be in power Going into the weekend, Will Power held the all-time IndyCar Series record for most career poles with 68. Following his dominating performance in qualifying on Saturday morning, the Australian now sits at 70, nailing on a pair of poles as he starts each race this weekend from the top spot. Although he leads Palou by 175 points and is unlikely to propel himself into the championship fight, two top-five finishes this weekend could propel Power into a strong second half of the season. My prediction to win on Saturday:Will My prediction to win on Sunday:Joseph Newgarden My longshot to win:Chip Ganassi Racing Takuma Sato The green flag will fly at 3 p.m. EST Saturday for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 in the first leg of the double bill. Hy-Vee One Step 250 Sundays will begin at 2:00 p.m. EST. Each race will be televised on NBC.

