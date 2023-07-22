Opinion: Actors strike because the craft was bad even before streaming and AI

At the end of 2014, I was hired to play friend #3 in a new ad for Garnier Nutrisse, the home hair color range. The company offered me a $100 payment for my likeness, which they would use online and elsewhere.

I spent that paycheck on a cab to and from the filming location in a desolate area of ​​industrial Brooklyn that inspired the genre-anxiety A Clockwork Orange. It’s a risk that many actors have to take, especially actors who are non-union or who work without talent representation. The marketing team had chosen one of YouTube’s top fashion and beauty bloggers to star in their ad. His mother was sitting next to me on the set.

Do you do this for fun? she asked.

I’m sorry? I replied, crumpling up my script for Pygmalion, which I had memorized for my scene study class. As I searched for the irony in his face, all I could think of was how I had spent my childhood on stage, lived in a crowded hostel to study Lee Strasbergs The Method at 16 before eventually moving to New York to attend musical theater school. No, it’s my job.

Around this time, casting directors started asking for an actor count of YouTube subscribers or Twitter and Instagram subscribers. They no longer wanted trained interpreters; they wanted personalities. Someone who could help market their product online in perpetuity.

In 2023, the value of personality over performer is now one of many threats to the integrity of actors, with SAG-AFTRA members joining the Writers Guild strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA has incisively described how streaming services and AI technology are transforming and threatening Hollywood’s existing creative landscape. But this dispute is not at the heart of new technology or AI. The crux of the unions’ argument is that actors finally deserve proper compensation for their work. Our profession is not suddenly in crisis in 2023. Actors have always been in crisis.

An actor is unemployed 90% of the time. Most spend a large portion of their days working in a job that has nothing to do with their skills or passion so they can pay their rent and utility bills. It’s not implausible to watch someone in an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and then see them dressed as an elf on Christmas as they ride an escalator in a department store. Nor is it implausible to see an actor make his Broadway debut one year, then find him passing hors d’oeuvres at a Tony Awards after-party the next.

Unless it’s a contract for a long show, an actor rarely has the opportunity to work several times in a row. Even if they do, if they’re new to the industry, they often start out unorganized, have to work in low-budget productions, and get paid little. I can’t count the times I’ve been on a set where we were shooting hours after the time we were supposed to finish shooting.

Although I mainly worked in film and television, I never joined SAG-AFTRA. I was part of Actors Equity, the theater union. Actors join these unions in hopes of working on large-scale projects and making more money, though sometimes the union card makes little difference. I once did a theater production in New York with a contract where union and non-union actors could work on the same show, but union actors like me got $300 for three months of rehearsals and performances, while non-union actors got nothing.

Actors have long been conditioned to feel grateful to be included and paid for it. We learn very early to be satisfied with little if it means being able to do our art. We tell ourselves the job may come with a small paycheck, but the exposure can lead to bigger and better opportunities. Streaming did not help; in today’s market, commercial and critical success often does not translate into fair compensation. An actor can fall into the loop of aspirations for years without ever moving forward, struggling to make ends meet. Some decide to completely abandon their passion.

Do you do this for fun? was a question I wrestled with for many years. An honest answer would have been: no. Being poor all the time, being unable to do the kind of work I want to do every day, and being sought out for roles because of YouTube stars like your daughter is not what I would call fun.

When I took a long break to go back to school, I had an epiphany. I spent all this time trying to make myself look exceptional and essential because I was in an industry trying to make me and so many others like me feel small.

Actors have always been worthy. That’s why SAG-AFTRA members are ready to strike, sacrifice the pay and visibility they need right now. They are tired of always getting a bad deal.

Maria Prudente is a writer, actor, and researcher for SIGNAL: Tech and Society Lab at Columbia University.