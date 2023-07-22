



Snitches don’t make friends in Tinseltown, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find out. Celebrities, including their high-profile neighbors Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Rob Lowe, are staying away from exiled royals for fear they’ll spill their secrets and alienate them from Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Montecito-based couple weren’t even invited to Oprah Winfrey’s birthday party this year, despite their explosive interview with the Sussexes in March 2021, according to NewsNation. “Everyone has a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to make their screen debut in London or [London’s] West End and they know Prince William and Kate – who are the greatest [celebrity] goes there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan,” the outlet’s senior story producer Paula Froelich said on Friday. “My sources tell me it’s all about the money,” she added. “And the big power players in Hollywood are not compromising their business for Harry and Meghan.”





Hollywood celebrities are reportedly staying away from Prince Harry and Meghan for fear of alienating Prince William and Kate Middleton. Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who split from the Royal Family in 2020, were also snubbed by the White House when they were denied a flight on Air Force One as they attempted to return to the United States after Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral in September. The White House has reportedly feared escorting the estranged royal family with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden could cause “turmoil” and strain relations with Britain. Hollywood celebrities also feared the couple would spill their secrets, Froelich said. “What if they also ate what’s in the fridge?” she says.





Hollywood is avoiding Harry and Meghan for fear of annoying the Royal Family, which they might need if they present films and plays in London. AFP via Getty Images In his best-selling memoir, ‘Spare’, Harry wrote that while attending a party at Courtney Cox’s in Los Angeles, an unnamed actor allegedly showed him a box of “black diamond mushroom chocolates” in Cox’s fridge. “My buddy and I caught several, wolfed them down, doused them with tequila,” he wrote before describing his hallucinations. coxswain denied supplying the mushroomswith the “Friends” alum telling Variety, “I definitely wasn’t giving them away.” Despite being the best-selling non-fiction book of all time, “Spare” became the most-threw book of the summer, according to travel agency On the Beach. More than 100 copies of the controversial developer have been left in hotel rooms, bins and resort pools across Europe. We have never seen anything like it. Lost and found offices at our most popular resorts are overflowing with copies of Spare,’ chief client officer Zoe Harris told the Express. We thought it was funny at first but, over the past few months, several other hotels have returned the books. Harris said the company now has libraries full of spare parts and has asked hotels to stop sending them, or well, never get rid of them all.

