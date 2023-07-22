Ironman returns to Lake Placid on Sunday | arts and entertainment

Ironman returns to Lake Placid on Sunday
LAKE PLACID Ironman Lake Placid is scheduled to return this Sunday, July 23. This year, the race will mark its 24th edition.
It’s crazy to think it went by so quickly, said Dave Christen, regional Ironman race manager.
On race day, spectators and fans will gather to watch and cheer on athletes from around the world as they compete in the 140.6-mile Ironman race, which consists of a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.
The event is expected to feature a similar event size to past years, according to Christen. Last year, more than 2,100 athletes participated in the Ironman triathlon.
It’s a sold-out event and we were certainly pleased to see a similar event size to past years, but that number will get firmer in a week, he said.
Competitors include professional athletes like Cody Beals, who hopes to defend his title after winning Ironman Lake Placid last year. Sarah True, who won the women’s race a year ago, is not expected to return.
Christen said he expects professional athletes Jen Annett, Rachel McBride, Sarah Crowley and Dede Griesbauer to be in contention for the women’s top spot.
Professional athletes won’t be the only ones competing. Currently, 14 Ironman athletes from the Tri-Lakes and area, including AuSable Valley, Jay and Wilmington, have signed up for Sunday’s race.
Spectators will be able to follow certain athletes in real time using the Ironman app. Christen added that he hopes to have a special marker for local athletes.
We tried to use another marker on the bib to indicate that we are local, he said. It’s something they were definitely trying to accomplish.
Since Ironman Lake Placid began in 1999, little has changed with the swim, bike and run courses, with the exception of 2021, when the race finish was moved to Main Street in front of the Olympic Speed Skating Oval rather than this one. The change was made due to the construction at the Ring.
Ironman competitors will begin their journey by completing two 1.2-mile laps on Mirror Lake, before removing their wetsuits at the beach with the help of volunteers. From there, they will begin the race to transition to cycling on the Olympic Speed Skating Oval.
The athletes will then ride from the Ring to Mont Van Hoevenberg. They will then head to Jay and Wilmington before returning to Lake Placid for the run portion.
During the race, competitors will run from the Oval to Riverside Drive, before turning around and heading down Mirror Lake Drive to complete their first loop.
The race will start at Mirror Lake Municipal Beach in Lake Placid just before 7 a.m. and officially end at midnight.
While the course itself isn’t expected to see much change, the biggest change comes from the Ironman Village, which returns to the Olympic Speed Skating Oval. The village was previously held at the North Elba Show Grounds.
What it really does is centralize athlete visits to Lake Placid, Christen said. In years past they had to go to the Horse Show Grounds and then come back to the area and back and forth. Now it just simplifies their movements. It actually increases the number of people staying in the village, but it also reduces traffic, simply saving vehicles from having to drive back and forth between two different locations.
