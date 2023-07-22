Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Actor Reenacts Infamous Tobey Maguire Meme





Strong points Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 were treated to a recreation of the infamous “Bully Maguire” dance meme by actor Yuri Lowenthal during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The dance, originally performed by Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, received mixed reactions from fans, but has since become a beloved meme due to its silliness.

As Peter Parker comes into contact with the Venom Symbiote in the upcoming game, fans are excited to see how his characterization and the symbiote’s influence will be portrayed, sparking talk of potential new memes. Peter Parker actor in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Yuri Lowenthal, reenacted an infamous Sam Raimi live-action meme Spider Man film trilogy. The open-world superhero adventure is just months away from release, with fans eagerly awaiting the next entry from Insomniac Games. Recently, fans received a brand new story-driven trailer for Spiderman 2which gave fans a look at Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Mary-Jane Watson, complete with new looks, as well as an introduction to Kraven, Venom, and other characters involved. This was shown during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, with a panel hosted by the developers and some cast members. This panel revealed various details about the upcoming game, such as Peter Parker now living in Aunt May’s old house, and how it takes into account the plot and explorable locations. Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal was also on the panel. Before the official start of the panel, Lowenthal decided to kick things off by recreating an infamous Sam Raimi meme. Spider Man film trilogy, the “Bully Maguire” dance. RELATED: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Reignites Peter Parker Recast Debate The panel for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 started with Lowenthal climbing on top of the table, where he started doing the exact same dance that Tobey Maguire did in Spiderman 3, where after Peter Parker was influenced by the Venom Symbiote, he increased his confidence and saw him dance in public. Lowenthal’s antics were greatly appreciated by the crowd in attendance, where fans cheered on the actor doing the infamous meme. In Spiderman 3, the scene was initially ridiculed as fans felt it was not what “Evil” Spider-Man would do under the influence of the Venom Symbiote. On the other hand, the scene has become a meme among fans for its silliness and how it can make them laugh, especially when inserted into different storylines. The “Bully Maguire” meme has also been inserted into other Spider Man media that pay homage to the infamous scene, as in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewhere he is recreated shot for shot, with the Spider-Man in the movie commentary, “we don’t talk about it”. With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 When Peter Parker came into contact with the Venom Symbiote, fans posted about the memes they want to see recreated in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, mostly revolving around the characterization of Peter Parker when under the influence of the symbiote. The game’s showcases also took a look at how Peter acts differently when using his powers, with Lowenthal himself commenting that the developers have tried to approach him with a slightly more realistic edge, being careful to differentiate his performance as friendly neighborhood Peter and aloof symbiote-infused Spidey. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches October 20 for PlayStation 5. MORE: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets the Opportunity to Recreate Two Iconic Comic Book Moments Starring Black Cat

