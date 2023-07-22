Entertainment
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Sets Up Headquarters In Hollywood, Treegate, And More
As office owners get nervous in Los Angeles County, the JH Snyder Company breathes a sigh of relief in Hollywood.
Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, made national headlines this week for its $4 billion valuation and the newly discovered ability to dress gunshot wounds. But locally, the company was in the news for leasing JH Snyder’s 116,000 square foot office building at 1601 N. Vine Street to make it its new headquarters. The eight-story building previously housed a WeWork.
Although high-speed rail service between Southern California and Las Vegas is at least seven years away, there is at least one other way to get between the two regions without jumping behind the wheel of a car.
This week, Megabus announced it had increased service on its route between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to four daily trips. Megabus also offers routes connecting Anaheim, Barstow and Riverside.
Over the past two months, we’ve seen growing interest in travel between LA and Vegas, said Megabus Vice President Colin Emberson. As demand increases, we were always looking for opportunities to increase our schedules and provide more convenient travel options for our customers.
Times and tickets are available athttps://us.megabus.com/.
On a personal note, last week marked 10 years since the first article was published on Building Los Angeles, Urbanize’s immediate predecessor. Hard to believe I’ve been at it for so long now, but I’m glad this passion project is still alive and well. Thank you all for reading and following, friends passionate about real estate, architecture and urban planning!
Here’s what we’re reading this week:
120 new apartments for homeless veterans were ready to move into. Months later, most remain empty “When asked by LAist in recent days, agencies involved in supervising apartments and approving veterans for housing gave several reasons, some of which contradicted each other.” (LAist)
Top 10 Cities Americans Would Move To If Money Wasn’t An Issue LA is number one. However, money is, unfortunately, an object. (GBR)
The LA Summer Olympics are just five years away. Here’s where the preparations are “July 14 marked five years after the opening ceremony of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Planning is beginning to ramp up, as the city anticipates an influx of thousands of spectators and athletes from around the world.” (Laist)
Property developer in Huizar corruption case sentenced to six years in prison “In 2015, Lee proposed to build a $170 million skyscraper a few blocks east of the LA Live entertainment complex. His project quickly drew opposition from a group of construction unions, who threatened to slow or halt his project’s approval process, adding millions in additional development costs…Lee agreed to supply Huizar, who represented much of downtown and wielded enormous power over real estate decisions s, a cash bribe to ensure the board member would oppose the union challenge, prosecutors said.” (LA Times)
Missing metro regional connector first/last mile facilities are worse than previously reported “Metro and LADOT quietly omitted and downgraded many approved and funded bike and walk improvements for Little Tokyo – in addition to omissions at Grand and Broadway stations” (Streetsblog LA)
Treegate Update: No Permits Withdrawn To Trim Ficus Trees Outside Universals Gate 8, City Comptroller Says Striking Writers/Actors and the LA Division of Urban Forestry: The Crossover Event We’ve All Been Waiting For (Deadline)
Follow us on social networks:
|
Sources
2/ https://la.urbanize.city/post/weekly-headlines-july-22-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kim Kardashian’s Skims Sets Up Headquarters In Hollywood, Treegate, And More
- Rapidly rising Hruthik dreams big in junior tennis | Tennis news
- AI is not safe
- China uses British universities, think tanks to promote its interests. Academics are conspirators
- Russia will “deliver” grain to countries in need
- Boris spent a seriously ill long week in hospital with Covid when ‘terrified’ pregnant fiancee Carrie braced herself for the worst
- President Jokowi confirms government efforts to reduce stunting rates in Indonesia
- USA win 3-0 against Vietnam in their first game of the Women’s World Cup
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Actor Reenacts Infamous Tobey Maguire Meme
- Jamie Foxx just broke his silence about his illness
- Opinion: Why July is the cruelest month for GOP presidential candidates unless they’re Donald Trump
- PM Modi – Kashmir Reader