Artist Jamie Foxx tells fans he’s recovering





Oscar-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. What do you want to know Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in April with what his daughter, Corinne Fox, described at the time as a medical complication

At the time, Foxx or his team did not reveal the nature of his condition in his first public comments since his hospitalization.

Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967 in Terrell, Texas, was a stand-up comedian before breaking into television with various roles in Fox TV’s 1990 musical In Living Color. I’ve been to hell and back, and my road to recovery also has a few potholes, but I’m coming back, Foxx, looking thin and wearing a dark sweater, said in the three-minute, 15-second video. I am able to work. Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April with what his daughter, Corinne Fox, described at the time as a medical complication and Foxx did not reveal the nature of his condition in his first public comments since his hospitalization. I just didn’t want you to see me like this… I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to pull through, Foxx said, thanking her daughter, her sister, God and medical professionals for saving her life. I went through something I thought I would never go through, Foxx said. Every once in a while I would burst into tears…because it’s been hard, man, I was sick…but now I have my legs under me so you gon’ see me, Foxx said. Castmates of the recent They Cloned Tyrone by Foxx, David Alan Grier, Teyonah Parris and Tamberla Perry told the Associated Press at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on June 28, that they miss the star. I just pray he gets better and takes the time he needs to heal, Perry said. Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967 in Terrell, Texas, was a stand-up comedian before breaking into television with various roles in Fox TV’s 1990 musical In Living Color. Foxx won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray and a 2010 Grammy for the song Blame It. His other credits include The Jamie Foxx Show, Collateral and Django Unchained.

