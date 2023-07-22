Entertainment
Jamie Foxx Receives Hollywood’s Blessings After Breaking Silence Over Medical Complication
Jamie Foxx has friends in high places.
Foxx, 55, broke his Instagram silence on Friday, nearly three months after privately suffering a “medical complication” where he admitted to “going to hell and back”.
“I can’t even begin to tell you how far this has taken me and how this has brought me back,” he said after thanking fans for their prayers. “I went through something I thought I would never go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, and to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like this.”
Will Smith, The Rock, Reese Witherspoon and LL Cool J are just a few of the many Hollywood stars who left comments supporting Foxx on her road to recovery.
Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, didn’t mince words on Foxx’s Instagram reel, which received more than a million likes in less than 15 hours after it went live.
“I will bear to hug you when I see you again,” the former WWE wrestler wrote.
LL Cool J wrote, “So glad to see you again bro.”
“Awww man!! Who’s cutting onions??” Will Smith wrote. “Love U Foxx!! Your light is needed and appreciated right now!”
Foxx and Smith worked together on the biographical sports drama “Ali” in 2001.
EGOT Viola Davis wrote, “God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love to Jamie.” Her sentiments matched those of Steve Harvey, who wrote, “Thank GOD for Grace. All my love bruh.”
“Oh Jamie! So happy to see your light shining so BRIGHT!” Reese Witherspoon wrote. She received her Oscar in 2006 from Foxx, who won Best Actor the previous year for “Ray.” She added, “You are SO loved and appreciated!”
Justin Timberlake and Michael B. Jordan both shared their love for the ‘Ray’ star, while Michael Rapaport posted a slew of red heart emojis.
Musician Sisqo reminded Foxx, “The dragon is always there if I’m on your call log because I’ll never forget us singing together on my porch in Cali.”
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Garcelle Beauvois shared, “We LOVE you J. God is awesome!!!!” Model Ashley Graham added, “We all love you Jamie! God is so good!!”
‘Sex and the City’ star Kristin Davis wrote, “We love you Jamie!!! So grateful for you and grateful for the protection your family has given you. Know that we love and respect you for ALL that you are. Those tears are beautiful.”
Lance Gross shared, “We love you man! It’s not often we get these kind of second chances! We love you mate. Hope you feel it!”
It’s still unclear what medical complication Jamie suffered in April, but he’s been slowly coming back into the public eye lately.
“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a TV show,” Foxx added in her video. “I didn’t want you to see me with hits running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it.”
Foxx said his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx saved his life.
“I can’t tell you how great it is to have your family get involved in such a way, you’ll know they kept it airtight. They didn’t let anything out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope everyone can have in times like these.”
Eddie Griffin commented, “Respect yourself and your family for keeping silent. The healing process is silent.”
Alex Rodriguez and Michael Strahan also sent messages of support to the “In Living Color” star.
Foxx also addressed the rumors that spread while he was in hospital claiming he had been blinded or paralyzed, and said the allegations were not true, but that he had been “to hell and back”.
“My road to recovery also had potholes, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work,” he said.
He became emotional thinking of all the love he received in one of his darkest times and said the last few months had been “difficult”.
“I’ve been sick, but now I have my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out,” he said. “I’m here on Earth because of great people. I’m here on Earth because of God.”
Foxx reminded his legions of followers, “I’m on my way back.”
