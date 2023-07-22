Entertainment
10 Bollywood Actors Who Starred In Famous Hollywood Movies
The days when Indian cinema and its faces were only meant to entertain and attract Indian audiences are over. Indeed, over the years, this paradigm has shifted, positioning several Bollywood films as a staple in the West. Moreover, it is no surprise that with the spread of the Bollywood phenomenon across the world, many Indian actors and actresses have also become recognized faces in the rest of the world.
Undeniably, Hollywood is no exception to this trend. Many Bollywood actors have played prominent roles in famous Hollywood franchises and won acclaim for their work. So here is the list of famous Hindi cinema actors who have starred in Hollywood movies.
ten Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan is a renowned name in Bollywood. Indeed, when it comes to the list of acting credits that Bachchan has accumulated in Indian cinema, it is truly long. Bachchan has starred in at least 196 films so far, many of which are, in fact, blockbusters. The actor also lent his acting skills to Hollywood as a character named Meyer Wolfsheim in Gatsby the magnificent, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire in the lead. Although Bachchan thinks it wasn’t his Hollywood debut and just a friendly gesture, overall, Bachchan’s addition in the film was a watch-worthy treat for Bollywood fans.
9 Irfan Khan
Irfan Khan has undoubtedly been a revered name in both Bollywood and Hollywood. And so, unsurprisingly, Khan has few credits attached to his name in Hollywood projects. In 2006, the actor played the role of Ashoke Ganguli in the movie The namesake. Additionally, in 2008, Khan had a small role in the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. And that’s not all: Khan has played an important role in the best films like The Amazing Spider-Man, Pi’s life, jurassic worldAnd Hell.
8 Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas needs no introduction, neither in Bollywood nor in Hollywood. Having delivered top-notch performances in nearly 60 Bollywood projects, Chopra Jonas has delved into the uncharted realms of Hollywood and left an indelible impression there too. Recently, she was seen playing a lead role in the Prime Video project run by the Russo brothers. Citadel. In addition, she has also lent her skills to The Matrix Resurrectiondirected by Dwayne Johnson Baywatch, love one more time And Isn’t it romantic.
7 Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is a seasoned name in Bollywood, but a relatively newer name in Hollywood. Padukone has established a career spanning almost three decades in Hindi cinema, although she made her late Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel directed XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. She played the role of Serena Unger, a character who teamed up with Xiang and also in love with Xander Cage (Diesel). Although it seems like a thing of the past, Padukone is currently no longer involved in any worldwide projects. However, she is absolutely thriving in her domestic industry, with exciting line-ups like Project K And Fighter.
6 Alia Bhat
Alia Bhat is undoubtedly a household name in Bollywood, and her fans are a bit surprised that she hasn’t made it to Hollywood yet. But luckily, that will change fairly quickly. Bhatt has been working diligently on his next project with Netflix, titled Stone heart. She will star as Keya Dhawan, a main antagonist against Gal Gadot’s Rachel Stone and Jamie Dornan’s Parker. Hopefully, with this, Bhatt will also become a recognizable face in Hollywood. He will come out on netflix August 11.
5 Kapadia Dimple
At 63, Kapadia Dimplethe Bollywood diva who ruled India’s entertainment industry in the 80s and 90s, finally made her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s jaw-dropping time travel flick, Principle. Dimple played the role of Priya, a criminal arms dealer. Truly, Kapadia’s character was a great addition to the film’s already compelling cast, and she undoubtedly did wonders with her role. That being said, Kapadia has focused on her stints in Bollywood, her most recent being the TV series, Saas, Bahu Gold Flamingo.
4 Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda made his action-packed Hollywood debut in the film Extraction alongside Australian superstar Chris Hemsworth. Hooda played the role of Saju Rav, a retired lieutenant colonel who later became Ovi Mahajan’s security chief. Indeed, Randeep’s performance as a mercenary was commendable among his fans. But, unfortunately, from now on, that would be all for Hooda in Hollywood because Saju was written off in Extraction 2.
3 Naseeruddin Shah
Considered a versatile actor in Bollywood, Naseeruddin Shah has long left an indelible impression on Indian cinema. Indeed, with a career spanning over four decades, starting with the 1980 film Hum Paanch, Shah has always done wonders in the entertainment industry. In 2003, he made his Hollywood debut playing Captain Nemo in an American fantasy/comedy film. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen with Sean Connery in the lead.
2 Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi is a relatively new name in Indian cinema, but despite this, she has established herself as a seasoned actress in Bollywood. More so, Huma even had the opportunity to play a role in the famous Netflix release, army of the dead directed by Zack Snyder. Admittedly, Qureshi’s role in the film is very limited, but his character had a defining role to play in the story. Sadly, Qureshi has no current or upcoming projects in Hollywood, but she has undoubtedly taken care of Indian cinema.
1 Dhanush
Dhanush is a household name in the South Indian film industry. In fact, over the decades, the actor has even become a household name in Hindi cinema. Naturally, it’s no surprise that Dhanush got credit for his work in a number of international projects. Recently, the actor was seen as Avik San in a hit Netflix outing. The gray man. In the short-lived role of Dhanush, the actor truly delivered action, charisma and acting all in one go. Fortunately, by InitiatedDhanush will return for franchise sequels alongside Ryan Gosling.
|
Sources
2/ https://movieweb.com/bollywood-actors-star-hollywood-movies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Judge sets trial date for next May in Trump’s Florida classified documents case
- 10 Bollywood Actors Who Starred In Famous Hollywood Movies
- Monday Table Tennis Social @Bounce Old Street!, Mon, July 24, 2023, 6:30 PM
- More and more voluntary carbon offset companies are registering in Canada. Some environmentalists are not sold
- Telly’s free TV is already shipping, but how “free” is it?
- Nick Cannon surprises Abby De La Rosa with 3,000 roses
- Woman searching for wedding dress she took to cleaners who closed and may have been donated to Goodwill
- Medical College of Wisconsin scientist, international team receives $13 million grant for NIH program project to study calcifications in diseases of aging
- Jamie Foxx Receives Hollywood’s Blessings After Breaking Silence Over Medical Complication
- PHOTOS: North Ayrshire Wild Ice Hockey Camps are a huge success
- ChatGPT Official Android App Coming Soon to Play Store [U]
- USS Canberra (LCS 30) Commissions in Sydney > United States Navy > News