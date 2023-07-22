10 Bollywood Actors Who Starred In Famous Hollywood Movies

The days when Indian cinema and its faces were only meant to entertain and attract Indian audiences are over. Indeed, over the years, this paradigm has shifted, positioning several Bollywood films as a staple in the West. Moreover, it is no surprise that with the spread of the Bollywood phenomenon across the world, many Indian actors and actresses have also become recognized faces in the rest of the world.

Undeniably, Hollywood is no exception to this trend. Many Bollywood actors have played prominent roles in famous Hollywood franchises and won acclaim for their work. So here is the list of famous Hindi cinema actors who have starred in Hollywood movies.

ten Amitabh Bachchan

Warner Bros.

Amitabh Bachchan is a renowned name in Bollywood. Indeed, when it comes to the list of acting credits that Bachchan has accumulated in Indian cinema, it is truly long. Bachchan has starred in at least 196 films so far, many of which are, in fact, blockbusters. The actor also lent his acting skills to Hollywood as a character named Meyer Wolfsheim in Gatsby the magnificent, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire in the lead. Although Bachchan thinks it wasn’t his Hollywood debut and just a friendly gesture, overall, Bachchan’s addition in the film was a watch-worthy treat for Bollywood fans.

9 Irfan Khan

Yash Raj Movies

Irfan Khan has undoubtedly been a revered name in both Bollywood and Hollywood. And so, unsurprisingly, Khan has few credits attached to his name in Hollywood projects. In 2006, the actor played the role of Ashoke Ganguli in the movie The namesake. Additionally, in 2008, Khan had a small role in the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. And that’s not all: Khan has played an important role in the best films like The Amazing Spider-Man, Pi’s life, jurassic worldAnd Hell.

8 Priyanka Chopra Jonas

ABC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas needs no introduction, neither in Bollywood nor in Hollywood. Having delivered top-notch performances in nearly 60 Bollywood projects, Chopra Jonas has delved into the uncharted realms of Hollywood and left an indelible impression there too. Recently, she was seen playing a lead role in the Prime Video project run by the Russo brothers. Citadel. In addition, she has also lent her skills to The Matrix Resurrectiondirected by Dwayne Johnson Baywatch, love one more time And Isn’t it romantic.

7 Deepika Padukone

Paramount Pictures

Deepika Padukone is a seasoned name in Bollywood, but a relatively newer name in Hollywood. Padukone has established a career spanning almost three decades in Hindi cinema, although she made her late Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel directed XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. She played the role of Serena Unger, a character who teamed up with Xiang and also in love with Xander Cage (Diesel). Although it seems like a thing of the past, Padukone is currently no longer involved in any worldwide projects. However, she is absolutely thriving in her domestic industry, with exciting line-ups like Project K And Fighter.

6 Alia Bhat

Pen Marudhar Entertainment

Alia Bhat is undoubtedly a household name in Bollywood, and her fans are a bit surprised that she hasn’t made it to Hollywood yet. But luckily, that will change fairly quickly. Bhatt has been working diligently on his next project with Netflix, titled Stone heart. She will star as Keya Dhawan, a main antagonist against Gal Gadot’s Rachel Stone and Jamie Dornan’s Parker. Hopefully, with this, Bhatt will also become a recognizable face in Hollywood. He will come out on netflix August 11.

5 Kapadia Dimple

Warner Bros.

At 63, Kapadia Dimplethe Bollywood diva who ruled India’s entertainment industry in the 80s and 90s, finally made her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s jaw-dropping time travel flick, Principle. Dimple played the role of Priya, a criminal arms dealer. Truly, Kapadia’s character was a great addition to the film’s already compelling cast, and she undoubtedly did wonders with her role. That being said, Kapadia has focused on her stints in Bollywood, her most recent being the TV series, Saas, Bahu Gold Flamingo.

4 Randeep Hooda

netflix

Randeep Hooda made his action-packed Hollywood debut in the film Extraction alongside Australian superstar Chris Hemsworth. Hooda played the role of Saju Rav, a retired lieutenant colonel who later became Ovi Mahajan’s security chief. Indeed, Randeep’s performance as a mercenary was commendable among his fans. But, unfortunately, from now on, that would be all for Hooda in Hollywood because Saju was written off in Extraction 2.

3 Naseeruddin Shah

20th century fox

Considered a versatile actor in Bollywood, Naseeruddin Shah has long left an indelible impression on Indian cinema. Indeed, with a career spanning over four decades, starting with the 1980 film Hum Paanch, Shah has always done wonders in the entertainment industry. In 2003, he made his Hollywood debut playing Captain Nemo in an American fantasy/comedy film. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen with Sean Connery in the lead.

2 Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is a relatively new name in Indian cinema, but despite this, she has established herself as a seasoned actress in Bollywood. More so, Huma even had the opportunity to play a role in the famous Netflix release, army of the dead directed by Zack Snyder. Admittedly, Qureshi’s role in the film is very limited, but his character had a defining role to play in the story. Sadly, Qureshi has no current or upcoming projects in Hollywood, but she has undoubtedly taken care of Indian cinema.

1 Dhanush

netflix

Dhanush is a household name in the South Indian film industry. In fact, over the decades, the actor has even become a household name in Hindi cinema. Naturally, it’s no surprise that Dhanush got credit for his work in a number of international projects. Recently, the actor was seen as Avik San in a hit Netflix outing. The gray man. In the short-lived role of Dhanush, the actor truly delivered action, charisma and acting all in one go. Fortunately, by InitiatedDhanush will return for franchise sequels alongside Ryan Gosling.