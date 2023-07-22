‘Oppenheimer’ Proves Nolan’s Main Man Should Have Been This Actor All Along

Christopher Nolan, like many directors, has made several films with the same actors. Oppenheimer And Principle were a bit of a change like Principle introduced two new protagonists (John David Washington and Robert Pattinson) and Oppenheimer introduced a sea of ​​new cast members to the Nolanverse. But the film is headlined by a Nolan favorite, Cillian Murphy. Murphy has worked with Nolan since 2005 Batman begins, with Oppenheimer marking their sixth film together.

Murphy played Jonathan Crane aka the Scarecrow in all three chapters of Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. From there he played Fischer in Creationthe central target of the film’s mental heist, and appeared as a “shivering soldier” in Dunkirk.

The two clearly enjoy working together, as Michael Caine is the only actor to top Murphy’s run with Nolan (Caine was in 8 of Nolan’s 12 films). Still, it’s telling that Murphy has had a small role in 6 of the 9 films Nolan has made since meeting and collaborating with him. Which makes Oppenheimer so special is that Murphy carries the entire film on his shoulders.

Oppenheimer marks the first time Nolan has cast Murphy as a leading man. Unsurprisingly, the film is, in many ways, Nolan’s finest work. My personal favorite remains Prestige, but what has been made very clear by Oppenheimer is that Murphy is a perfect man for the world of Christopher Nolan.

Six movies leading up to this

Nolan’s leading men have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, and more. They all deliver great performances and they all understood what Nolan was trying to achieve with these movies. But there was something completely different about Murphy’s performance that made it seem like Nolan was hiding his power. Granted, many of us who love Murphy as a performer knew what he was capable of (watch Peaky Blinders), but seeing him go wild in this performance was something completely different.

Murphy does a lot in the silent moments of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s journey. As others lash out, using their words to fight back, so much is reflected in the blue of her eyes. He’s staring at the ground, contemplating what his monster is going to do to the world, and you know exactly what he’s thinking. Her brief lines with women like Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) show her lashing out at him while he quietly listens to her and adapts his response. The same thing happens in his relationship with Kitty (Emily Blunt).

Murphy’s calm but intense performance shows how much Nolan trusted him in the role. But it also showed me that it was a long time coming, and now I expect Murphy to continue to shine in bigger roles in Nolan’s projects. I hope the little roles are gone and we continue to see how their work together can grow because it’s so good.

It’s Cillian Murphy Time

Many millennials remember the summer of 2005. It was when many of us (who didn’t already know him) met Cillian Murphy. He looked into Nolan batman begins then continued to terrify us into Red eyes opposite Rachel McAdams. From there, he became someone to watch. Watching his slow growth in popularity has been amazing, but I hope Oppenheimer opens a new door in his career because he is such a dynamic artist to watch.

Yeah, I already think he’s going to be on the awards season radar. Especially considering how much of this film rests on his shoulders. I just hope this isn’t the end of his collaboration with Nolan, and I hope it doesn’t mean he’s going back to smaller roles in Nolan’s projects either. He deserves to shine like he did in Oppenheimer, and I can’t wait to see what they have planned next.

This play was written during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023. Without the work of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work discussed here would not exist.

