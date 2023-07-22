best actress: Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty wins the best actor award, Vincy Aloshious is declared best actress





The 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced here on Friday and superstar Mammootty won Best Actor while young entertainer Vincy Aloshious was named Best Actress ‘Nna, Thaan Case Kodu’, a satirical film directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval which wowed audiences in all categories last year, won several major titles including Best Popular Film of Artistic Value. Announcing the awards here, Minister of State for Cultural Affairs, Saji Cheriyan said no less than 154 films were considered by the jury headed by prominent Bengali filmmaker and actor Gautam Ghosh. Among them, 44 films were selected for the final round to compete for various titles, he said. “Of all the films, 19 were from rookie filmmakers,” he said. The funny performance featured in “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam” directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, which was also named best picture, helped Mammootty win the state honor again after a gap of a few years. Aloshious, who has a few notable films to his name, won his first state award for the film “Rekha”. Well-known filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan has won Best Director for his latest film ‘Ariyippu’. “Adithattu”, directed by Jijo Antony, won the honor for best second film, the minister said. The remarkable acting performances presented by Kunchako Boban and Alencier Ley Lopez in the films ‘Nna, Thaan Case Kodu’ and ‘Appan’ respectively earned them the special mention of the jury. Devi Varma and PP Kunjikrishnan received top character artist awards for “Saudi Vellakka” and “Nna, Thaan Case Kodu” respectively, he said. While Shahi Kabeer was named Best Newbie Director for ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira’, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval won Best Screenwriter for ‘Nna, Thaan Case Kodu’. Industry veterans M Jayachandran and Rafeeq Ahammed won Best Music Director and Best Lyricist respectively. Mridula Warrier and Kapil Kapilan won Best Playback Singer awards in female and male categories respectively. Shruthi Saranyam won the honor in the Female-Transgender category for the film “B 32 muthal 44 vare”. Pallotty 90’s Kids is the best kids movie. The minister announced the awards in a state secretariat room here in the presence of Kerala Academy President Chalachitra Renjith, Jury Chairman Gautam Ghosh and other panel members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/kerala-state-film-awards-mammootty-bags-best-actor-award-vincy-aloshious-declared-best-actress/articleshow/102039193.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos