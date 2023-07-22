Non-union Hollywood workers should support striking actors and writers

No one wanted to work in the office at 6:00 p.m. on the last night of contract talks. At 8:00 p.m., after a few too many cups of coffee and more conversation in the rows than I had heard on a previous season of network television, I found out that I wouldn’t be working in a writers room again for a while. There was solace in the chainmail with other assistants coming to life, a few phone calls from friends working as production assistants on other shows, and this same text from crew members and producers: Here we are. Here we go, indeed.

Fifteen years ago, my parents sold my childhood home, took us out of school, my siblings, and quit show business. It was the last time the Writers Guild of America (WGA) struck. Friends lost their homes, moved out of state. I didn’t know much about the politics behind contract negotiations at the time, all I had seen was the devastation of a work stoppage in the entertainment industry.

Growing up in Los Angeles with the ambition to write, it was not uncommon for him to be told to stay out of Hollywood. Difficult business, feast or famine, you will never succeed, etc. Fifteen years later, they were right: it’s a tough business, and I haven’t succeeded. But it can be improved by once again supporting outstanding writers and actors, whatever the cost.

In the battle over people and profits between my colleagues at the WGA, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, I am nobody. I’m the first casualty of the conflict, shot the first day: I’m a production assistant for non-union writers, a PA writer for insiders. When work stops, I have no health insurance to fall back on, no savings cushion, no Guild strike fund. I’m lowest in the pecking order of an office hit by a nuclear warhead.

In the PA world, the role of PA writers is coveted. The job sits just beyond the ranks of one of Hollywood’s most powerful syndicates and is the surest way to get your foot in the door of a writers room. My duties in the writers room mostly revolve around food, office supplies, tech support, and more food. I handle all the subconscious needs of a working writer. When they grab a blue 0.7mm gel pen, it’s there. The coffee is still in the pot. The paper is still in the printer. Breakfast, lunch, dinner always on time. I have unparalleled access to the prefrontal cortex of production: a showrunner who has forty-seven seconds between two-hour meeting blocks to eat the toasted sesame bagel, light cream cheese, and lox you bring them. Essentially, whatever is asked of you, you do.

Being PA is the ground floor. It’s a job that has never been unionized and probably won’t be. Production needs workers who bypass red tape, who aren’t subject to minimums or maximums like the union team, who can do the dirtiest work for the least. I’ve seen my share of back-lot mania, just like in the movies: a slalom of garishly costumed extras weaving around handles pushing a twelve-by-twelve frame, a cinematographer smoking a smoke, a first assistant director shouting into the void. I’m the gofer who spilled oat milk, half caff on his shirt, scraping dog shit off the sidewalk with today’s roll call sheet in front of the cart track, asking you to please wait until we get that shot to cross.

Physician assistants work the longest hours, are the lowest paid, and are the most likely to be victims of workplace abuse. As a PA, you’re the grease between the cogs of production: smoothing out every machination, crushed between the edges of dull steel. You’ll be told the work is exploratory, a stepping stone to union membership, feelings meant to satisfy you as you sweat and bleed for years in a role of no mans land. You’ll be the last to clock in, the first to be released when the going gets tough.

Don’t get me wrong: I love my job and I worked hard to get here. But most PAs will never reach the threshold of a union like me. In a year or two, I could write my first episode of network television and join the WGA.

The reality of the industry today is that many Physician Assistants are less concerned about next season and more concerned about getting out of it now. Many go crazy in guaranteed overtime pay, a bump to a miserable hourly rate close to the minimum, but far from livable in Los Angeles or New York. Most Physician Assistants simply cannot afford to explore their role for long, and they leave the industry emotionally, financially, and physically exhausted.

AMs are also told that it is pay your dues. You may be wondering: Pay a membership fee for what? To the same crap-creating content-eating machine that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA find themselves up against. Regardless of our individual titles and contracts, we all have the same essential goal of survival in an industry that is increasingly hostile to those who make it work as such an unrealistic goal as the CEO of Disney. Bob Iger may think it’s.

A decision to strike is made after countless hours of back and forth, hand-wringing and name-calling, in a negotiation worth billions of dollars. During the weeks of talks, everyone can talk about it. In the days before contracts expire, the questions become more pointed: Do you really expect things to improve? Subtly and not so subtly, the crew, cast, caterers, and electrician checking a blown fuse in the office remind you just how massive this undertaking is and the widespread pain it will inflict.

The power of the WGA, and of any local chapter, comes from solidarity. Solidarity not just within the ranks, but solidarity with non-union workers like me who join the picket line, with the Teamster in a ten-ton truck who refuses to cross the line, and even with those A-listers who livestream handing out muffins to that same line. Showing up to line up near you is something anyone can do, unionized or not, to support workers who are fighting for their due. Using social media to express support for actors and writers is another accessible means of support. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA both have comprehensive resources on their websites for those looking to lend a hand.

In the ongoing trade dispute in Hollywood, as in the fight against any oppressor, workers are strongest when they organize for me, strength comes not just from the privilege of officially joining the WGA with a standalone episode or optional storyline, but in organizing.

By providence, perseverance or sheer stupidity, I am part of this industry. I believe in cinema, in the comfort that the 9/8 center slot brings to an American household on a Sunday night in an otherwise dark and unattractive world. I’m still fighting for a place at the table, but I stand squarely behind my WGA and SAG-AFTRA siblings.