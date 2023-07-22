What you need to know about home inspections

Rosie Romero special for the Arizona Daily Star



For many years, we have viewed real estate transactions from the perspective of buyers. There are all kinds of ads from real estate professionals touting their ability to sell your home for more money and close the deal faster than the next one. This is called a seller-centric approach to real estate transactions. There is nothing wrong with that. However, this could create a situation where the buyer is out of the picture.

Question: I am buying my first house. What is the place of inspection and how does it work?

Respond: Let’s look at the inspection process from the perspective of the buyer, which means that the sale is all about the buyer.

Certified Rosie on the House partners Vikki Gorman and Johnathan Miller of Realty Executives say buyers need to know more accurately what they’re buying and what they’re likely to encounter once they become homeowners.

Supporting the buyer forces us to change focus, says Gorman.

I couldn’t agree more. The current process includes many safeguards for buyers, including the ability to complete a home inspection, other reviews, and the ability to research information about the home before buying it. Good things, but it really needs more.

A key feature of buying a home is the standard 10 day inspection period. While this is a good process, there can be a lot of confusion regarding the lack of detail included in these reports. Not all home inspection reports are created equal. Gorman says most inspection reports are great, but there have been some horrible ones. These reports will note potential deficiencies, but will not provide explanations of what they may mean or offer a repair estimate to a potential owner. For example, it may be noted, The roof appears to have some wear. You should have a licensed roofer inspect.

That’s a bit short of all the information you should have. As a buyer, you are already paying for the home inspection and now you are faced with more questions. Home inspectors are, by training and licensing, generalists. It’s their job. Most reports will note possible issues that need to be investigated further.

Another general example is cracks in stucco and foundations. How to tell the difference between a superficial crack and a crack that may have more than it appears?

The inspection report will usually refer you to a stucco specialist or structural engineer for further review and comment. Again, not really useful for the potential owner.

The buyer has the option of having more inspections carried out if he wishes. Planning within 10 days can be done, Gorman says.

However, the more inspections you order, the more money you spend. And inspection fees can’t be paid by escrow, because if you cancel the contract, the inspector won’t get paid.

If you don’t cancel the contract, you can ask the seller for repair work, or you can negotiate a credit to have the repairs done yourself.

Gorman tells us that she and Miller take the buyer step-by-step through the buying process. One shortcoming that frustrates both the buyer-focused real estate professional and the buyer is the lack of detail associated with an all-out home inspection.

Some buyers use the inspection report to crush the purchase for fear of the unknown.

Q: What do you think should be included in a home inspection?

A: Issues that are often not considered part of a typical home inspection but are nonetheless unavoidable for the potential homeowner include:

Asbestos test: It depends on the age. If the house was built before 1980, asbestos may have been used.

Lead paint test: Also, depending on age. If the house was built before 1978, lead paint could have been used.

Radon test: If your home is located in a geographic area known for the presence of radon, it should be tested.

Permit : One of the most common problems homeowners face is when they try to remodel their new purchase, only to find that the previous work was not allowed. The inspection should determine if any work requiring permits has been carried out and checks should be made with local building officials to see if any permits have been withdrawn.

Short term rental: Does the neighborhood you are looking to buy have or had short-term or vacation rentals? This can be very difficult to find and is not always a bad thing for a buyer.

In conjunction with the items listed above that are not normally reviewed, it is recommended that you obtain inspection reports from roofers, electricians, plumbers, HVAC, structural engineers, civil engineers, and general contractors.

Ask for specific recommendations for the work needed and the costs associated with those recommendations.

Gorman notes that buyers have the option of purchasing a standard home inspection. As a buyer-centric real estate agent, she believes the more comprehensive approach suits the serious buyer better and makes people feel more comfortable.

Such a thorough process will also serve as the basis for you, the owner, to establish an ongoing maintenance program and help you prepare a budget and work schedule that you can live with.

Contact the Rosie on the House office at 1-888-767-4348 for the inspection information you need.