‘Superman’ Actor Dean Cain Just Bought a Nearly $4 Million Mansion in Nevada





Superman has landed.

Actor Dean Cainbest known for portraying Clark Kent on the hit 90s TV series, “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” reportedly bought a $3,995,000 home in Henderson, Nevadaaccording Las Vegas Exam Log.

Earlier this year, Cain entered his Malibu mansion for $7,250,000. The place sold in May for $6,250,000, $1 million below the actor’s asking price. However, Cain still came out on top: he bought the place in 2004 for $2,590,000. He’s not the only superstar to call Nevada home these days. Other high profile Silver State residents include Mark Wahlberg And Celine Dion. The 6,557-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion has a two-story layout. It is located on 0.27 acres in the Seven Hills section of Henderson in a gated community. The estate was custom built in 2017. Outside real estate agent.com The house has an infinity pool. real estate agent.com The grand entrance to the estate with oversized doors and a stone walkway real estate agent.com Dizzying ceilings The spacious house has an airy, open layout and (very) high ceilings. There is a large living room with stone columns, wooden floorand an oversized door that opens to the deck. A dinette kitchen with a curvy cabin, walk-in pantry, and oversized island make for a very luxurious aesthetic. Spacious living room and kitchen with high ceilings real estate agent.com Dining room with plenty of space for guests real estate agent.com Dining kitchen with rounded bench real estate agent.com MORE REAL ESTATE AGENT: Large kitchen area with central island and additional seating real estate agent.com Elevated life An elevator will take you to the charming second floor, which has five bedrooms, some with wrap-around balconies. Master bedroom includes floor to ceiling the Windows overlooking the glittering Las Vegas Strip. Upscale bathrooms are beautifully appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows, soaking tubs, and glass showers. master bedroom real estate agent.com







Views from the second floor of the house real estate agent.com Balcony on one of the bedrooms Spa-inspired bathroom with double sinks and bathtub real estate agent.com Bells and whistles Cain’s new home features everything a celebrity could want, a movie theater, glass wine cellar, game room, office, and a three-car garage. Outside, there’s an infinity pool and spa, a waterfall, and several fire bowls. The outdoor bar and kitchen are perfect for hosting al fresco dinners. And guests are sure to swoon on the rooftop terrace, which offers 360-degree views. Pool real estate agent.com Integrated outdoor bar and kitchen real estate agent.com Lounge area with swimming pool real estate agent.com Before Cain’s acting career took off, the Princeton University grad was drafted into the NFL by the Buffalo Bills. However, a knee injury prevented him from playing professionally. The post office Truth, justice and a new home: ‘Superman’ actor Dean Cain just bought a nearly $4 million mansion in Nevada appeared first on Real Estate News and Insights | real estate agent.com.



