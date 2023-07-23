Why the Hollywood Strike Matters to Every Worker

Some of the most famous people walking the picket lines can afford to be out of work for months, but for the little lights next to them, actors and writers barely scratching by AI already pose an immediate existential threat.

Maybe you don’t care about a bunch of Hollywood types, and you’re okay with what will likely be an entertainment drought if the strike drags on for months. Maybe you’re not a fan of the perfect shows that have been put on hold, like Severance and Abbott Elementary.

GOOD. But AI will affect almost every type of work. In March, Goldman Sachs economists said current AI technology like Chat GPT, which can respond to prompts, converse like a human, and compose passable handwriting in any style could affect some 300 million jobs worldwide, most of them more easily automating white-collar administrative and legal jobs. Google is testing an AI tool who could write news stories.

And this is not some distant Armageddon; it’s happening right now. Esteemed Challenger, Gray & Christmas Employment Firm AI contributed to 3,900 job losses in May alone, almost 5% of the total number of jobs lost. Were barely at the start here. Do you think this number will not increase?

It’s hard not to panic. Envisioned a massive labor market realignment, similar to the changes that followed the Industrial Revolution and the rise of the Internet.

But Jeffrey Liebman, economist and professor of social policy at Harvard, is not there yet.

Economies are very resilient and able to come up with new activities to absorb workers, said Liebman, who has studied Chelsea’s guaranteed basic income experiment, which began during the pandemic. There will be disruptions, winners and losers, but the idea that in the next 20 years there won’t be enough jobs for people is wrong. History shows that economies can achieve significant reallocations of workers between sectors.

Liebman points out that, despite dire predictions, the labor market survived the computer boom of the last century. The jobs will be there once the AI ​​takes hold in it, he said.

But what kind of jobs? Some economists worry that AI will displace workers to lower-paying sectors of the economy and widen inequalities. It is also more difficult for displaced workers to find employment in an economy that is not growing rapidly, as was the case during previous disruptions.

Juliet Schor, an economist and professor of sociology at Boston College, is as worried as anyone about the effects of AI on humanity in general. But she said we can mitigate its worst labor impacts by rethinking how we work and how we pay for it in this country. Think shorter working weeks and a guaranteed basic income to put an economic floor under the poor.

Unless reductions in working hours accompany technological change, there is a much higher likelihood of generating unemployment, she said.

Such guarantees are more likely to be grudgingly accepted in the marketplace when workers are in a position of strength, as they are now, because unemployment is low, public opinion is with them and employees are more willing to strike.

That’s why, even if you’re not a viewer, the protests of actors and writers in Hollywood are relevant to your life and your future: if they can fend off the devastating effects of AI, there might be hope for the rest of us.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.