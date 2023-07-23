Lynn, Pius selected for East-West Shrine Bowl 1000





WILLIAMSBURG After establishing themselves among the country’s elite players last season, William & Mary All-America stood out Nate Lynn And John Pie were selected for the East-West shrine bowl 1000. The list recognizes the nation’s top 1,000 All-Star Game-eligible players who will be considered for the 2024 NFL Draft class. Honored as an All-American by seven organizations last year, Pius was voted a finalist for the 2022 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award, which honors the FCS National Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, he was selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and Virginia Defensive Player of the Year by VaSID. On his way to winning accolades, Pius ranked fourth nationally in sacks (11.5) and fifth in TFL (19). A two-time CAA Defensive Player of the Week, the Arlington, Va. native led W&M in tackles (72) and quarterback dispatches (12). One of the nation’s top defensive ends throughout his career, Lynn has earned All-America honors after each of the past two seasons and finished ninth in final voting for the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award. Few, if any, players have matched Lynn’s productivity over the past two seasons, totaling 20 sacks, 26.5 TFLs and 10 forced fumbles. Following their college careers, Lynn and Pius will be looking to join an impressive roster of former Tribesmen who are currently on NFL rosters DeAndre Houston-Carson (Chicago Bears), Bill Murray (New England Patriots), Luke Rhodes (Indianapolis Colts), Colby Sordal (Detroit Lions) and Andrew Trainer (Los Angeles Chargers). Ranked in the top 10 nationally in multiple preseason polls, W&M is coming off a historic 2022 campaign in which it tied a school record with 11 wins, advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals and won a share of the CAA title. Led by Eddie Robinson Finalist for National Coach of the Year 2022 Mike London the tribe returns a host of talent on both sides of the ball this fall as they seek to defend their CAA title and make a return to the NCAA playoffs. Tickets are on sale and available at TribeAthletics.com. The Tribe will open their 2023 roster to Campbell on Thursday August 31, while their home opener at Zable Stadium against Wofford will take place the following weekend (September 9).

