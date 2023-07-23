My only reason is Salman Khan





Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been one of the most talked about movies this year. Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly, made a return to the screen almost after a decade with star Salman Khan. In a candid chat with OTTplay, the boxer-turned-actor shared that his only reason to return to Bollywood was Salman Khan. Talking about his latest movie, Singh mentioned that he had the most fun during filming, especially with the superstar. Singh revealed that soon after Fugly he was back to being a boxer, while after a few years he joined politics. Meanwhile, a few years later, he got a call from Khan, who asked if he wanted to do a movie with him. “Salman Sir also informed me that most of my scenes were with him only. As soon as I got his call, I said yes to the film,” he added. The world famous boxer further shared that on the sets and especially during the fight scenes, Salman used to teach him the tricks and techniques to pull off the action scene perfectly in front of the camera. During the interview, when asked about the types of characters he would like to do in the future, Singh replied that he would love to be in an action movie and play a character like John Wick. When asked who he would like to be paired with in a romantic movie, Singh mentioned that he would only like to do a romantic movie with Hema Malini and no one else.

