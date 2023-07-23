The actor of “Spider-Man” denounces the method of action





Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Method acting has become a major focus in Hollywood over the past decade. Both Heath Ledger and Jared Leto have claimed to have used method acting in their Joker roles. Austin Butler’s method played the part of Elvis so hard he still has the singer’s drawl years later. It became both a blessing and a curse for the film industry, even as it became a joke for the public. While method acting can lead to some amazing performances, these are often interspersed with tales of abuse, rights, and other issues when the actor becomes so embroiled in the character they’re portraying. As such, it has led to a slew of actors calling out those who claim to rely on the acting method. Recently, Tom Holland has been vocal about his views on Hollywood and the movie industry as a whole, including how hard he works to separate his personal life from his career. He talked about people “getting lost” in Hollywood, including friends he’s known in the past. While he doesn’t call it method acting in so many words, it’s a clear reference to those who will do just about anything to portray a character, especially one who can be so different from himself. Lady Gaga is perhaps an example of method acting when it comes to her final attempt as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. Rather than calling herself Lady Gaga, which is the stage name she uses to separate herself from her musical persona, the singer wouldn’t answer anyone unless she addressed “Lee,” not even when called by her real name, Stefani. Joker: Madness Two Cinematographer Lawrence Sher recently revealed the odd interactions he would have with the actress on set, saying he constantly felt disconnected, until he started calling her Lee. It seems “Lee” is sort of a nickname for “Harley,” which could be the star’s way of staying connected to the character for the duration of filming. What do you think of the method game? Share your opinion in the comments below!

