These 7 actresses suddenly disappeared from Bollywood despite their successes

Mumbai. In Bollywood, the career of actresses is much shorter than that of actors. Actors stay in the industry even after giving a movie a flop or after getting married, but there are plenty of actresses in the industry who have given hit movies. However, he did not find a job. As soon as they got married, they said goodbye to the industry.

Malini Sharmas’ name comes first in this series. Malini played the role of Bhutani in Bipasha Basu and Dino Maurya with Raaj. After that, she worked in two TV shows and disappeared from the industry. It is said that he will be seen in a cameo in the movie Hate Story 5 which will be released in 2024.

Gayatri Joshi, who starred in the hit film Swadesh with Shah Rukh Khan, is now completely absent from the industry. Gayatri Femina Miss India was in the top 5. She received 4 different awards for the country for the film. However, she left the industry after marriage.

Nandini Singh has worked in films like Platform with Dino Maurya, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah with Govinda. After that, she worked in the television industry. She was seen in Code Red Talaash in 2015 and disappeared from the industry.

Actress Pooja Salvi, who made her debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in Nautanki Saala, made this film. She has worked for many brands. But he was away from the industry for many years.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s sister-in-law Mannara Chopra worked in the same Hindi movie Zeeed. After that, she worked in Tamil and Telugu films. She is currently working on a music video.

Udita Goswami was the best actress of her time. She surpassed Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and all actresses of that era. She worked in many movies like Zehar and Aksar. But after marrying Mohit Suri, she quit the industry and started working as a DJ.

Koina Mitra has acted in many films. She derives her identity from the song Saki-Saki. After undergoing plastic surgery, she disappeared from the industry. Later, she also participated in Bigg Boss.