Barbenheimer is a huge Hollywood moment and may be the last for some time

The movie industry’s happiest weekend in a long time could also be its last happy weekend for many months.

With the double opener of Barbie, Greta Gerwigs’ comedy based on the Mattel doll and Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer’s biopic about the mastermind behind the atomic bomb, the pop culture phenomenon of Barbenheimer is upon us. While the films are vastly different in style and tone, helpfully landing on the same day, the buildup has captured the public consciousness so much that many moviegoers, who have been slow to return to theaters, are eager to watch two of the most anticipated titles of the year.

Analysts have predicted a record-breaking weekend at the box office: Barbie will debut well north of $150 million domestically and could even top the first gross for this year’s champion The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Oppenheimer, also in its first weekend, is expected to earn over $50 million, a thunderous achievement for a dense three-hour drama. For a theatrical sector still battered by the pandemic and diminished by the rise of streaming, this powerful double win would normally portend corks popped all over Hollywood.

But any champagne will come with caveats, as both films open during a double strike that has all but crippled the industry.

The Hollywood actors’ strike reached a week-long milestone on Friday, after the 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA union joined members of the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May. The two industrial actions are expected to last for months, scuttling plans to put new studio films into production and jeopardizing those already slated for release, as actors have been ordered not to promote them during the strike.

This is the best of times, this is the worst of times, said Michael Moses, who oversaw Oppenheimer’s exit in his role as chief marketing officer for Universal Pictures.

He noted that over the past few weeks, as the Barbenheimer hype has grown, so has the animosity between the guilds and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, the organization that negotiates on behalf of the studios. With both sides entrenched and strikes set to continue into the fall, the mood for many in Hollywood this weekend will swing between joy and unease.

The celebrations are tempered, Moses said. But we still need a healthy business on the other side.

Even those who applaud Barbenheimer’s success fear this weekend’s box office sugar will be short-lived. There are no other Barbie-level blockbusters on the release schedule until Dune: Part Two on Nov. 3, and even that sci-fi sequel could be delayed until next year if the cast strike persists, as stars like Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler would be banned from participating in the films’ worldwide press tour.

Already, some upcoming movies have had their release plans changed as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Helen Mirren’s drama White Bird and Julio Torres’ comedy A24 Problemista were set to premiere in August and no longer have an official release date, while Challengers, a tennis romance starring Zendaya, abdicated its prestigious spot on Friday as the opening night title at the Venice Film Festival, which begins August 30. This film, like Emma Stone’s comedy Poor Things, was due to hit theaters in September to capitalize on a star-studded press push in Venice. Now Challengers has moved to April 2024, according to Deadline.

Venice and the Toronto International Film Festival will announce their full lineups next week, and while these slates are fortunate to build on the cinephile boost offered by the Barbenheimer weekend, many are wondering if they’ll miss the star-studded prestige titles that studios normally send there. If Oppenheimer was a fall movie and I was taking him to Toronto, I think we probably would have decided at this point not to take him, said movie awards strategist Tony Angelotti, citing the cost of booking travel and accommodations for actors and directors of a big movie: Would they refund your money if the strike continued?

As Hollywood prepares for the next strike-related shoe drop, Scott Sanders is feeling an unwelcome deja vu. As one of the producers of a new film and musical adaptation of The Color Purple, Sanders has spent months poring over a meticulous release strategy for the Fantasia Barrino-directed film, which is due to hit theaters on Christmas Day. But all that hard work could be undone if Warner Bros. delays the film, as it did three years ago with another Sanders-produced musical: In the Heights was pushed back a full year to June 2021 due to the pandemic, then released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Sanders said the studio assured him that, so far, there has been no discussion about pushing The Color Purple back to 2024. Still, he said, if the other big holiday movies or bait movies start to change, frankly, I’m going to be nervous. He added: The optimist in me thinks we have another six or seven weeks before we need to start taking Pepto Bismol.

The hype around Barbie and Oppenheimer could reignite love for movies, Sanders said, but there may be few titles left to capitalize on it. Will we continue our momentum from this weekend? he said. Or are we suddenly going to pull the emergency stop in a month or two and go back to square one?

If this cord is pulled, it will have a strong ripple effect. Cinemas that have barely come back from the abyss since the pandemic would be tested again, while films already dated 2024 could be forced to free up space. And without the usual influx of year-end high-profile films, this year’s awards season could look very different and, in another way, all too familiar.

Worst-case scenario, every studio on the planet decides to move their movies from the fourth quarter to next year, Sanders mused. Suddenly, the last contenders for the awards are Barbie and Oppenheimer. So what’s going on?

