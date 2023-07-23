‘Irrfan Khan cried while watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s New York monologue’ | Bollywood

Irrfan Khan was once moved to tears when he watched a one-take performance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, filmmaker Kabir Khan has revealed. Kabir signed Nawazuddin for a small role in Katrina Kaif and John Abraham 2009 with New York. (Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Alleges Pooja Bhatt Uses Her Father’s Name) Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked together in The Lunchbox.

Nawazuddin tried out for the role of Zilgai in the film. He was a man who was arrested as a suspect after 9/11 and tortured while in police custody. Almost a decade after first discovering Nawaz’s talent, Kabir reunited with him for the blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which starred Nawazuddin alongside Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Nawaz’s audition for New York

Recalling Nawazuddin’s casting in the film, Kabir told Humans of Cinema in an interview that after watching New York, many people asked him for the case study Ye aapko kaha mila (Where did you find this case study). The filmmaker added that people thought Nawaz was a real person and not an actor. He also said casting directors weren’t as important back then, and his team of assistants were used to auditioning. “In my entire career, I’ve only seen one audition, and it happened to be Nawaz’s.”

Irrfan had tears watching Nawaz

Kabir recalled the day they shot Nawaz’s monologue for the 2009 film and said that when they took Nawaz to New York for filming, it was his first time abroad. It was a three-four minute non-stop take and I never took another take because when I said cut some of the crew were crying and some were clapping. I remember Irrfan came half an hour later. He told me that everyone was talking about Nawaz’s performance. I took Irrfan to the monitor and played it and as he watched it tears rolled down Irrfans face. He asked kaha hai yaar Nawaz (Where is Nawaz), went to hug Nawaz. What a time it was.”

Irrfan and Nawaz went on to work together in films such as The Lunchbox and Bypaas.