Johnny Depp cancels gig at last minute, fans spot him drinking





Actor Johnny Depp was due to perform with his band Hollywood Vampires in Budapest earlier this week. However, the show was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The Papp Lszl Sport Arena was already packed with people when the announcement was made. (Also read | Johnny Depp donates all of ex-wife Amber Heard’s $1million settlement money to charity) Johnny Depp performs with Hollywood Vampires during the Hellfest Summer Open Air rock festival in Clisson, western France, on June 15. Hollywood Vampires confirms the cancellation of the show in Budapest Following news of the show’s cancellation, Hollywood Vampires shared an Instagram post on July 18 confirming the same. The note read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Vampires will be canceling tonight’s show in Budapest. All tickets (general and VIP, including meet & greet) will be fully refunded. We love and appreciate all of the fans who traveled from near and far to see us perform, and we are truly sorry for that. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires.” Hollywood Vampires shared an Instagram post on July 18 confirming the same. Johnny couldn’t have left the hotel room Since then, multiple reports have surfaced saying it was because Johnny fell ill in his hotel room. Blikk quoted an insider as saying, “Everything was set up, the stage was ready, the background crew was also ready for the party. It didn’t even occur to me that there might be a problem, especially since the band members also did the sound setup scheduled for the afternoon. No one even thought about the fact that Johnny Depp didn’t participate, a co-worker also set up his mic, but that’s not unusual for such stars.” He also reported, “We heard so much that (Johnny) Depp was partying too much, he couldn’t even leave the hotel. We also heard that, of course, a doctor was called to see if there was anything worse than just taking rock stardom too far.” Twitter user claims he was drunk before the show Twitter user @cocainecross also shared a photo of Johnny with a mug of beer claiming it was clicked just an hour before the concert. The person tweeted, “Here’s Johnny Depp drinking an hour before canceling his concert due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. He probably passed out again.” They also added, “Before they picked me up, it was confirmed by the photographer. They claim he ‘fell ill at the hotel’ even though he was drinking just before the alleged illness.” The band also had a concert in Slovakia but it was canceled as well. Hollywood Vampires Slovakia show also canceled The band also had a concert in Slovakia but it was canceled as well. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hollywood Vampires wrote, “Upon arriving at the venue in Slovakia today to begin setting up for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for the band and the general public. The band is very upset with this recent and unfortunate turn of events, and hope to return when schedules permit.” He also added, This cancellation is not related to the recent cancellation in Budapest, but we can assure you that all members of the group are safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you in Poland, Germany and the United States in the coming days. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires.

