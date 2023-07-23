Viral: Mother-daughter duo from Nepal dance to Bollywood song Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya, netizens are in awe





Arnav Kapur invented an artificial intelligence device called AlterEgo that allows people to order pizza using a signal from their brain. Arnav is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) student from Delhi. Arnav has been in the news since he created the AlterEgo device, a mind-reading headset with AI capabilities through which people can communicate with machines, AI assistants and others by articulating words internally with the device, the prototype of which debuted in 2018. He was applauded by several people for his invention. It will help users to order pizza without even typing or speaking. The device will simply read the internal articulated words. When bone conduction was used to transmit and receive streams of information, the communication was completely internal and private. Essentially, this means that after wearing the gadget, one can order a pizza or a subway ride without having to speak to anyone. According to MIT, AlterEgo is a noninvasive, wearable peripheral neural interface that allows people to communicate in natural language with machines, artificial intelligence assistants, services and other people without using their voice, opening their mouths or making other movements that could be seen by others. Instead, they may do so by articulating words internally. Bone conduction is used to provide auditory feedback to the user, keeping the interface closed-loop and preserving their regular hearing experience. It allows a person to communicate with a computer in a way that they consider completely internal to themselves, almost like talking to themselves. The main objective of this initiative is to help people with speech impairments to communicate, especially those affected by diseases such as multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. A video of Arnav using the gadget has gone viral on social media platforms. Arnav answers the interviewer’s questions in the video almost immediately and without saying a word. The interviewer later told Arnav that you had the whole Internet in your head. Arnav has a passion for math, physics and the arts, according to MIT. When looking for solutions to the world’s problems, he believes that everything is important to consider not as separate disciplines, but as complements. He is currently researching media arts and science at the MIT Media Lab as part of his Ph.D.

