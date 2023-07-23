‘There were lots of kisses’: Jack Nicholson locked lips with Marvel actor without warning after bullying him when they first met

Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholson has been celebrating a decorated Hollywood career since its inception in the 1970s. However, aside from being one of the greatest veteran actors in the film industry, Nicholson is also known to bully people. And obviously, MCU actor Paul Rudd was his biggest victim of bullying.

Appearing for an interview to discuss his The ant Man movies, Paul Rudd talked about his first impression of Jack Nicholson after they were introduced. Together to work together in their 2010 film how do you know, Rudd was invited to meet Nicholson. And apparently, their meeting turned out to be something bizarre the MCU actor never imagined.

Paul Rudd confessed to kissing Jack Nicholson

After delivering a splendid performance in Marvel’s The ant Man movies, Paul Rudd and his co-stars appeared for an interview with United Kingdom. While playing the “Big Lies or Little Truths” game, the Ant-Man cast addressed the issue of Rudd sharing multiple on-screen kisses with Jack Nicholson. Dropped with a bizarre question as such, all of the cast called it a big lie.

However, little did they know it was actually true, until Paul Rudd confessed. Reminiscent of when he teamed up with legendary actor Jack Nicholson for the 2010 romantic comedy how do you know, Rudd confessed to sharing several kissing scenes with the actor. Stating how Rudd’s character was frequently greeted by Nicholson’s character with kisses, the MCU star mentioned that she wasn’t that proud of the act.

By the way, I don’t think there’s anything to say about me that makes me prouder. I did a movie where he played my dad, and we had the kind of relationship that a father and an adult son, like, they kiss every time they see each other. Paul Rudd confessed.

Stating that there were major kissing scenes in the film, Paul Rudd confessed to feeling uncomfortable while performing. However, taking it as a challenge, the MCU actor delivered a phenomenal performance as always.

Paul Rudd was bullied by Jack Nicholson

After confessing to kissing Jack Nicholson several times for the film, Paul Rudd revealed he was intimidated by the actor when they first met. Recalling their meeting before their movie, Rudd confessed to being anxious about meeting a legendary actor of his stature. However, when he met Nicholson upfront, his concept totally changed following the actor’s bizarre greeting gesture.

We did a lot of scenes together so there was a lot of kissing. Paul Rudd confessed. However, discussing in more detail the actual Jack Nicholson lip salutation, Rudd mentioned being stunned for the first time. Already feeling anxious and intimidated to meet the Oscar-winning actor, the MCU star was even more surprised by a kiss on the lips from Nicholson when he went to meet the actor.

When I met him, the very first time and it’s intimidating, the very first time, I mean, to meet Jack Nicholson, he walked into the room, I was there, he walked in, he walked over to me, grabbed my shoulders and walked away [imitating Nicholson] and kissed merevealed Paul Rudd.

Stating how the kiss was straight to the lips, the FRIENDS The actor felt uncomfortable and said he burst out laughing. Directly on the lips. And I started laughing so hard. I’m like, man, what an introduction. Rudd remembered how he felt at that time. However, the duo ended up appearing in James L. Brooks, directed how do you know which earned $48.7 million at the box office.

