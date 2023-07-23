Shows, movies Filipinos love and hit by Hollywood strikes

From Wicked to Stranger Things, these productions have been put on hiatus as Hollywood writers and actors join the picket lines

MANILA, Philippines For the first time since 1960, Hollywood faces two labor strikes as writers and actors demand better pay and protections from artificial intelligence (AI).

WGA (Writers Guild of America) members began their walkout on May 2, while SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) actors joined them on the picket lines on July 14.

Production on a number of shows and movies has slowed since the writers went on hiatus. long-running comedy saturday night live was among the first shows to closethe final episodes of its final season being canceled in favor of reruns.

With actors now also on strike, even more filming delays are expected. Among those affected are some shows and movies that Filipino viewers are invested in. Here are a few :

Movies

Dead Pool 3

The next Marvel movie was one of the first productions to shut down, with Variety reporting on July 14 that filming for the film had halted. The report also states that the film’s May 3, 2024 release date “is now in jeopardy.”

Just days before the production shutdown was announced, stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shared the first photo of themselves from the film, donning their Deadpool and Wolverine costumes, respectively.

Bad

The highly anticipated musical adaptation of the Broadway hit has been put on hiatus, director Jon M Chu announced on Twitter July 19.

Not finished yet. Just a break until the strike is over and we can finish the last bits of the movie. We were only days away from the end, so we were so close. It was very painful to stop everything but we will be back! And we’ll finish really strong when the time is right, he said.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is slated for release on November 27, 2024, a date that Jon says shouldn’t be affected by the delays.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2

Even like Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 is still playing in theaters (it premiered on July 12), the second part has reportedly halted production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, stars Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg have joined a rally in London in solidarity with striking SAG-AFTRA actors.

As of this writing, the Tom Cruise star is set to release on June 28, 2024.

Gladiator 2

This sequel to the award-winning 2000 film Gladiator was a long time coming, but viewers may have to wait even longer now that production has halted in light of the Hollywood strikes.

According Variety, director Ridley Scott halted production mid-filming of a complex Colosseum scene with star Paul Mescal and hundreds of extras. He then sent a note to the crew announcing the shutdown, surprising many on set.

TV shows

stranger things season 5

The sci-fi/horror series was one of the first major shows to suspend production following the WGA strike, with its fifth and final season affected.

“The writing doesn’t stop when filming begins. While we were thrilled to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, that is not possible during this strike. We hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Until then, again and again”, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a tweet May 7.

The most recent season ended on a cliffhanger and was released on Netflix in two parts in May and July 2022.

Cobra Kai season 6

Work on the sixth and final season of the comedy-drama has been put on hold because the Cobra Kai the team expressed support for the striking writers.

“We hate to hit, but if we have to, we hit hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writer’s room. No writer on set. These are not fun times, but they are unfortunately necessary. As soon as a fair deal is in place, we’ll start kicking ass again. In the meantime, send strength and support to the negotiating committee. You get it,” series co-creator Jon Hurwitz said in a May 2 tweet.

The last of us season 2

The post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey became an instant hit when it premiered on HBO in January, so much so that a second season was announced at just two episodes. However, it remains to be seen when this season will hit screens.

According to a May 11 report from VarietyCasting was underway for the second season when production was put on hold following the writers’ walkout, with the show’s co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin seen on the picket lines.

HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi said Deadline that they are considering “sometime in 2025” for the release of the second season.

Euphoria season 3

After being delayed due to creator Sam Levinson’s work on The idol and star Zendaya’s other commitments, HBO’s teen drama series has been further delayed by the writers’ strike.

“We can’t start filming, so delivery of this show ideally in 2025 will be determined by when we can resume with Sam, who at this point is all penciled in and just finishing messages on Idolsaid Francesca Orsi of HBO Deadline.

The most recent season of the show premiered in January 2022.

The White Lotus season 3

Fans of the hit black comedy were thrilled to learn that it would be returning for a third season set in Thailand. However, they may have to wait a bit longer after the show’s production was suspended due to the writer’s strike.

According NMEseason two star Tom Hollander said in a podcast that production on the show had been halted and that creator Mike White, who is a member of the WGA, didn’t want to be kicked out of the union.

HBO’s Francesca Orsi said Deadline that the series was originally slated for release in 2024, although the strike made that uncertain. Rappler.com