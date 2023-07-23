Entertainment
Shows, movies Filipinos love and hit by Hollywood strikes
From Wicked to Stranger Things, these productions have been put on hiatus as Hollywood writers and actors join the picket lines
MANILA, Philippines For the first time since 1960, Hollywood faces two labor strikes as writers and actors demand better pay and protections from artificial intelligence (AI).
WGA (Writers Guild of America) members began their walkout on May 2, while SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) actors joined them on the picket lines on July 14.
Production on a number of shows and movies has slowed since the writers went on hiatus. long-running comedy saturday night live was among the first shows to closethe final episodes of its final season being canceled in favor of reruns.
With actors now also on strike, even more filming delays are expected. Among those affected are some shows and movies that Filipino viewers are invested in. Here are a few :
Movies
Dead Pool 3
The next Marvel movie was one of the first productions to shut down, with Variety reporting on July 14 that filming for the film had halted. The report also states that the film’s May 3, 2024 release date “is now in jeopardy.”
Just days before the production shutdown was announced, stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shared the first photo of themselves from the film, donning their Deadpool and Wolverine costumes, respectively.
Bad
The highly anticipated musical adaptation of the Broadway hit has been put on hiatus, director Jon M Chu announced on Twitter July 19.
Not finished yet. Just a break until the strike is over and we can finish the last bits of the movie. We were only days away from the end, so we were so close. It was very painful to stop everything but we will be back! And we’ll finish really strong when the time is right, he said.
The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is slated for release on November 27, 2024, a date that Jon says shouldn’t be affected by the delays.
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2
Even like Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 is still playing in theaters (it premiered on July 12), the second part has reportedly halted production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, stars Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg have joined a rally in London in solidarity with striking SAG-AFTRA actors.
As of this writing, the Tom Cruise star is set to release on June 28, 2024.
Gladiator 2
This sequel to the award-winning 2000 film Gladiator was a long time coming, but viewers may have to wait even longer now that production has halted in light of the Hollywood strikes.
According Variety, director Ridley Scott halted production mid-filming of a complex Colosseum scene with star Paul Mescal and hundreds of extras. He then sent a note to the crew announcing the shutdown, surprising many on set.
TV shows
stranger things season 5
The sci-fi/horror series was one of the first major shows to suspend production following the WGA strike, with its fifth and final season affected.
“The writing doesn’t stop when filming begins. While we were thrilled to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, that is not possible during this strike. We hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Until then, again and again”, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a tweet May 7.
The most recent season ended on a cliffhanger and was released on Netflix in two parts in May and July 2022.
Cobra Kai season 6
Work on the sixth and final season of the comedy-drama has been put on hold because the Cobra Kai the team expressed support for the striking writers.
“We hate to hit, but if we have to, we hit hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writer’s room. No writer on set. These are not fun times, but they are unfortunately necessary. As soon as a fair deal is in place, we’ll start kicking ass again. In the meantime, send strength and support to the negotiating committee. You get it,” series co-creator Jon Hurwitz said in a May 2 tweet.
The last of us season 2
The post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey became an instant hit when it premiered on HBO in January, so much so that a second season was announced at just two episodes. However, it remains to be seen when this season will hit screens.
According to a May 11 report from VarietyCasting was underway for the second season when production was put on hold following the writers’ walkout, with the show’s co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin seen on the picket lines.
HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi said Deadline that they are considering “sometime in 2025” for the release of the second season.
Euphoria season 3
After being delayed due to creator Sam Levinson’s work on The idol and star Zendaya’s other commitments, HBO’s teen drama series has been further delayed by the writers’ strike.
“We can’t start filming, so delivery of this show ideally in 2025 will be determined by when we can resume with Sam, who at this point is all penciled in and just finishing messages on Idolsaid Francesca Orsi of HBO Deadline.
The most recent season of the show premiered in January 2022.
The White Lotus season 3
Fans of the hit black comedy were thrilled to learn that it would be returning for a third season set in Thailand. However, they may have to wait a bit longer after the show’s production was suspended due to the writer’s strike.
According NMEseason two star Tom Hollander said in a podcast that production on the show had been halted and that creator Mike White, who is a member of the WGA, didn’t want to be kicked out of the union.
HBO’s Francesca Orsi said Deadline that the series was originally slated for release in 2024, although the strike made that uncertain. Rappler.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rappler.com/entertainment/movies/shows-films-affected-hollywood-strikes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shows, movies Filipinos love and hit by Hollywood strikes
- This edible battery could power a world of diagnostics and sustainable energy
- ‘There were lots of kisses’: Jack Nicholson locked lips with Marvel actor without warning after bullying him when they first met
- FAMU Bans Soccer Players From Facility After Release Of Rap Video Recorded In Team Locker Room
- This cheeky mini dress combines so many summer 2023 trends
- Phishers abuse Google Docs to harvest cryptographic credentials
- Manipur: Anger in India as women parade naked amid violence – BBC News
- Researchers say deposition of carbon under the sea could reduce earthquake risk
- The United States is in no hurry to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles
- Viral: Mother-daughter duo from Nepal dance to Bollywood song Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya, netizens are in awe
- There’s a new cricket league underway in the busy American sports market: NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Fuzion Festival and Fashion Show in Easton