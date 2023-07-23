Zendaya’s Challengers pushed back to 2024 | Entertainment
The release date for Zendaya’s “Challengers” has been pushed back to 2024.
Although the tennis drama – directed by Luca Guadagnino – was supposed to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on September 15, it has now been pushed back to April 26, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The move comes as SAG-AFTRA cast members, including 26-year-old Zendaya, are barred from doing promotional work amid the ongoing strike.
An insider explained the move, telling THR, “How are you doing in Venice without Zendaya’s support?
Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist star in “Challengers” alongside Zendaya.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” producer Amy Pascal is producing the project through her Pascal Pictures banner alongside Zendaya and Luca. Playwright Justin Kuritzkes wrote the screenplay.
The film is set in the world of professional tennis, in which player-turned-coach Tashi (Zendaya) has turned her husband Art (Faist) into a Grand Slam champion.
After a losing streak, Tashi enters Art into a Challenger event – the lowest professional tournament level – where he faces off against Patrick (O’Connor), Tashi’s former boyfriend and former best friend.
“Zendaya has starred in hit movies such as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Dune’ but insists she doesn’t follow a strict career plan despite becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars.
She said: “I never really thought, ‘I have to do this at this time and I want to do this at this time. I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person.
“So I’m keeping it loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do it. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me.
“That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not there, I’m there trying to learn. I walk around and ask the crew, ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?’ Because we have real veterans in the game. So the hope is that I can, one day, do the things that I want to see.
