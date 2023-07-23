Entertainment
Robin Williams’ Children Pay Tribute to Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 72nd Birthday: ‘I Love You Forever’
Robin Williams’ children paid tribute to the late actor on what would have been his 72nd birthday.
On Friday, the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ star’s son Zak, 40, and daughter Zelda, 33, shared touching tributes to their father on social media.
“Happy 72nd dad! I remembered how much I loved that look you had,” Zak captioned a photo of Williams from his 1987 wartime comedy “Hello, Vietnam.”
He continued, “That look with a mischievous, loving smile that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Cheerful, curious, and wonderful. I miss you and love you forever!”
In the film, Williams played U.S. Air Force Sergeant Adrian Cronauer, who is sent to Saigon to work as a radio DJ entertaining troops during the Vietnam War. The Chicago native’s performance earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. He was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor and the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
The beloved actor was a father of three children. He shared Zak with his first wife Valerie Valerdi, to whom he was married from 1978 to 1988. In addition to Zak and Zelda, Williams was also a father to son Cody, 31, who does not appear to have social media.
The comedian shared Zelda and Cody with his ex-wife Marsha Garces. The two married in 1989 but later divorced in 2010. Williams was married to his third wife Susan Schneider from 2011 until his death in 2014.
Last year, Zak marked what would have been his father’s 71st birthday by sharing a photo of Williams posing with a bike dressed in cycling gear and wearing a helmet.
“Happy 71st birthday dad! I will remember you today the way you would like to be remembered, in spandex. I miss you and love you always!” The “The Graduates” actor wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.
In her tribute to her father, Zelda noted that if Williams were still alive, he would have supported the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.
The ‘Teen Wolf’ alum shared a photo of Williams on the picket lines during the 2008 WGA strikewriting, “Happy birthday to Poppo, who sure would have been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always.”
In 2019, Zelda shared an emotional Instagram post when Cody married longtime girlfriend Maria Flores on what would have been Williams’ 68th birthday.
“July 21 has meant a lot to me over the years,” Zelda wrote in the since-deleted post, via USA Today. “It was the day my dad was born, and the last day I got to see him. The latter had begun to usurp the joy of the former for the past few years…until two days ago, when it became something new.”
She continued, “July 21, 2019 became the day I officially gained a new sister!”
“To (Maria) and Cody you are a light in all of our lives,” Zelda added. “I’m so grateful to have witnessed your love over the years, to watch you grow and care for each other in a way that we should all be lucky enough to experience. You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there’s an official piece of paper somewhere that’s okay!”
“Zak, Mom and I love you very much, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS BRIDE AND GROOM! she concludes.
Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014. The comedian struggled with addiction throughout his career and had completed rehab shortly before his death. After his death, it was discovered that the actor suffered from Lewy body dementia.
“Importantly, patients with diffuse Lewy body dementia frequently present with Parkinsonian motor symptoms, depression, and hallucinations,” the pathology report said at the time.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.
