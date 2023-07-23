SESKER: The bees entertain the fans | Hawk’s Eye – Burlington, Iowa





When I covered the Burlington Bees in the 1990s, there was no shortage of baseball stars at Community Field. Burlington was a Class A minor league affiliate for the Braves, Astros, Expos, Giants, Reds and White Sox during my first stint as sportswriter and sportswriter at The Hawk Eye from 1989-1999. Among the standout players I’ve seen play here were Javier Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Mark Buehrle. Without a doubt, it was nice to see many of these young players develop and excel at the highest level of baseball. Burlington lost its minor league franchise three years ago in a reorganization and downsizing by Major League Baseball. But Burlington still has the Bees. And many of the similarities still exist as Burlington now participates in a summer wooden bat league. Most of the players in the Prospect League, where the Bees face off now, are college stars. They are the same age as most minor league players who have competed here. Prospect League players have been drafted by Major League franchises and many of them will certainly have the opportunity to play professionally after college. And the majority of players will return to their college programs after gaining valuable experience playing here over the summer. Finding throwing depth is always a challenge in these summer leagues. Varsity teams, as you might expect, are watching the number of innings pitched by these youngsters very closely. And finding enough arms, especially late in wooden bat season, can be a challenge. But there are some really good players at this level of baseball and it’s always a fun and entertaining product for fans to watch. No doubt, it’s good quality baseball. Watching bee slugger Mason Schwalbach beats is worth the price of admission. And seeing the courage and determination of Burlingtons Caleb Wulf is something to behold. Bees relief pitcher Jake Jakubowski is a player who knows how to deliver under pressure. The minor league experience in Burlington is much the same as it was in the 1990s. They always have field contests, a wide variety of concessions available, ticket prices are more than reasonable, and baseball games are competitive and engaging to watch. It’s a great place to take your family during the summer. Bees General Manager Tad Lowary and his staff do a great job creating a friendly environment for Burlington baseball fans. Community Field, with its many renovations and improvements over the past few years, is always a great place to watch a baseball game. The Burlington Bees seem to be here to stay. And that’s good news for people in a community that loves its baseball.

