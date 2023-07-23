Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Omni-Man’s Voice Actor





Strong points JK Simmons will voice Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, and fans are thrilled with the announcement.

Mortal Kombat 1 will feature a new timeline with changes, including the return of Mileena and Raiden as humans.

The game is set to launch on September 19 on PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S, and the community is eagerly awaiting more updates. It was revealed that JK Simmons will voice Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1. NetherRealm Studios Announced Mortal Kombat 1 this year and gets fans excited with every news. For those who don’t remember, Mortal Kombat 11, the newest game in the franchise, Kronika decides to reset the timeline after becoming exasperated by Raiden’s constant interference. Liu Kang becomes a god and faces Krokina, but his victory does not come in time to prevent a new timeline from being established. One of the Mortal Kombat 11 the trailers confirmed some changes to the game’s new timeline, such as Mileena’s return and Raiden now being a human. But the new timeline is just one of the reasons that has drawn players’ attention to Mortal Kombat 1. RELATED: Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer May Secretly Tease New Kameo Fighter The Game Awards Twitter revealed that JK Simmons will voice Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1. NetherRealm Studios released a new trailer this week announcing six Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters, and finally confirmed InvincibleOmni-Man’s presence in MK1. JK Simmons is well known to TV and movie fans with a long list of works in TV shows like The closestmovies like La La Landfor playing J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi Spider Man trilogy and Justice Leagueis Commissioner Gordon. In 2021, JK Simmons was cast as the voice actor for Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man in Invinciblebecoming the voice of one of the most iconic evil versions of Superman. News of JK Simmons appearing as Omni-Man’s voice actor in Mortal Kombat 1 didn’t surprise fans, but they celebrated the announcement anyway. THE Mortal Kombat 1 the news didn’t end there, however, as the same trailer ended speculation by confirming The boys‘ Homeland in Mortal Kombat 11 as one of the DLC characters. Another big name that will feature in the NetherRealm Studios fighting game is DC’s Peacemaker, which got a live-action version played by John Cena. After Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 is the next chapter in an exciting year for fighting games. In June, Mortal Kombat 1 players participated in the stress test, but for those who missed it, another chance will come with the console-exclusive beta in August. Meanwhile, PC gamers are still waiting for news on when they can test the game before release. EVO 2023 could be important for Mortal Kombat 1 in this direction and beyond, bringing exciting news to the community. Mortal Kombat 1 launches September 19 on PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. MORE: Mortal Kombat 1 Explains How Kameo Fighters Work

