Oh fK man, I didn’t know that: Chris Pine had a priceless reaction to finding out his $208m film co-star is married to the James Bond actor





Chris Pine is one of the best actors in the Hollywood industry and has accumulated more than a decade of experience in this field. Being a very fluid and versatile actor, he has successful roles in various genres, ranging from romantic comedies to dark thrillers. He is best known for his portrayal of James T. Kirk in the star trekfranchise films and Steve Trevor in DCwonder womanmovies. Chris Pine started late in the industry, but that didn’t stop him from rising to the top of the entertainment world with high scores. With his first big screen debut in 2003, Pine is one of the best-known actors today. THE unstoppablethe actor was completely flabbergasted when he discovered that his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves co-star was married to James Bond. Also Read: Forget Barbie Star Ryan Gosling, Chris Pine Is the Real Ken Because the Star Trek Actor Has Three Ken Dolls Inspired by Him Hugh Grant and James Bond shaken; Chris Pine shocked Hugh Grant, who has established himself as a charming and beloved romantic lead, is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. Since he was considered one of the greatest actors of all time, Grant drew a lot of attention to every role he played. He has mostly made appearances in dramas and romantic comedies across all other genres. Hugh Grant is well known for his witty words and quick responses. His lightning-fast responses and amusing banter have killed many personalities. This time around, as he and co-star Chris Pine were promoting their upcoming movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,he revealed information that completely baffled Pine. Also Read: Chris Pine Practically Begging to Come Back in $300 Million Anne Hathaway Threequel: Call or Email Me During an interview withCollider,the reporter asked Grant what it was like to be married to Benoit Blanc, referring to Glass onion.Hugh Grant replied “Is it out of the box now? That’s right, I’m married to James Bond”.Hearing this, Chris Pine burst out laughing and said: “Oh man, I didn’t know that.”. Hugh Grant is a great actor, both on and off screen, and has the blessed ability to make everyone laugh while doing nothing. Moreover, his witty and goofy nature further promoted his character, and it also helped him to be a great internet personality. Hugh Grant’s potential move from romantic comedy to thriller? Hugh Grant has portrayed a villain in movies like Paddington 2 And Dungeons & Dragons as well as The defeat on HBO. The actor is beyond his love roles and it looks like he couldn’t be happier. The actor acknowledged that while he enjoyed the compensation that came with it, playing the lead hero was a challenge for him. But when it came to playing the bad guys, the actor never had a clear strategy; this kind of pieces naturally appealed to him. He no doubt appreciates that it happened since it allowed him to experience a professional renaissance. Grant is currently looking for more opportunities to explore his newfound passion for playing the antagonist rather than the protagonist. Also Read: I’ve Heard Dogs Barking Better: Hugh Grant Destroyed the Batman Actress in Seconds After Ruthlessly Slurring His Horrible Singing Skills During his time in the industry, the actor has won several awards and nominations. Some of his awards include BAFTA Awards, Golden Globes, Empire Awards and many more. Source:Collider

