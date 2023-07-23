The dress of the Irish Barbie actress inspired by the toy of her childhood





Derry Girls and Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan appears in the new film as the Barbie diplomat Irish actress Nicola Coughlan wore a dress in the new Barbie movie designed in the likeness of her childhood Barbie doll, her sister told the BBC. The Derry Girls and Bridgerton actress has a brief role as the Barbie diplomat in the film, which was released on Friday. Her sister Clodagh Coughlan said Nicola had a voice in the type of costume she wore for her role. “When she got the part – so it’s a cameo, you know – she’s in one big chunk,” Clodagh said. said on Radio Ulster’s Saturday with John Toal’s show. “She spoke with the costume designer who kind of asked her to collaborate on what she would like her Barbie to wear. “So when Nicola was young, she had, I think it was Sparkle Eyes Barbie was the name, and she wears a gorgeous silver dress with big pink puff sleeves. “So they made her a costume in the image of her own Barbie.” Nicola Coughlan, from Oranmore in County Galway, joined Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell in the cast. His sister said Coughlan’s family was going to make it “a big deal” to go see the movie. “It’s so special, it’s so nice to score these things,” she said. “We have a large group of family and friends leaving tomorrow, we’re going to make it a big special occasion. “Working with Greta Gerwig (the director of Barbie), I know that was a huge thing for her, I know that had been at the top of her list as someone she really wanted to work with, so that was amazing. “And then of course Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling – every girl knows Ryan Gosling, it’s amazing “So it’s nice to take this break and take this moment and I think that’s why tomorrow we’re going to take this moment and mark it and maybe even have a glass of champagne afterwards.”

