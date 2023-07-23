Entertainment
Tom Holland has strong words for Hollywood
In a recent interview with Tom Holland on the Jay Shetty Podcast, the British actor shed some light on his feelings about his Hollywood stardom, emphasizing his contempt for certain aspects of the industry and its effect on people.
The wonder Spider Man The star revealed that despite his skyrocketing fame, he refuses to be boxed into the traditional mold of a Hollywood celebrity, choosing authenticity over the glitz and glamor often associated with the industry. “You’ll never see me at an awards show that I don’t have to attend. I will never go to a red carpet event that I am not in the movie. I don’t want attention when I don’t need it.
He went on to say, “I really don’t like Hollywood. It’s not for me that the business really scares me. I understand that I’m part of this business and I appreciate my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I’m still looking for ways to get out of it, to live as normal a life as possible.
The actor went on to say that some of his friends got “lost” in the business. “I’ve seen so many people come before me and get lost, and I’ve had friends that I grew up with who are no longer my friends, because they got lost in this business.”
Holland, known for his refreshing candor and down-to-earth nature, has been a breath of fresh air in an industry often plagued by superficiality. His relationship with Spider Man Co-star Zendaya is often the subject of reports and discussions, but Holland says he prefers to keep it as private as possible because it’s the “most sacred” thing to him.
Holland also recently opened up about his sobriety and mental health issues, saying he was going to take a step back from his latest project, Apple TV.The crowded room,saw very mixed reviews.
Holland seems to have his head on his shoulders, focusing on what’s important and always keeping that in mind. The Marvel star has the potential to be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but hopefully he sets the trend of putting yourself and your well-being first in an industry known for destroying the best people.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
