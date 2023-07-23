Schenectady’s NipperFest Returns for Second Longer Year in Central Park





SCHENECTADY — Local music fanatic and Nippertown writer Steve Nover has traveled the world, but there’s something special about the capital region’s music scene that’s holding him back. If the music is good, I will dance, says Nover. Well, the music was on at the NipperFest Music and Arts Festival on Saturday in Schenectady, as Nover danced in the Central Park sun to indie-alternative rock played by Rhoseway. This was Rhoseways’ second performance as a three-piece band. Frontman Rob Fleming started Rhoseway as a solo, then continued as a duet with the drummer Matt Niedbalski. More recently they were joined by bassist Steve Kirsty. There is a lot of support with everyone. There is a nice circle in the scene where everyone helps each other. Most of the bands at this festival are a result of that, Fleming said. A total of seventeen acts performed at Nipperfest this year, culminating with headliners Jocelyn & Chris. Festival opener Sofia Corts made her first steps onto the local music scene on Saturday. Corts is a rising senior at Bethlehem High School and has been singing since she was a child. However, this year NipperFest was his first big performance outside of a school musical. It’s good. The energy is just amazing, Corts said. I can really express myself and go strong. Corts has released two songs so far and played original music throughout his set before ending with a cover of Alicia Keys If I Aint Got You. Nippertown, the online publication that organizes the festival, also covers visual arts and other cultural events. This year, the festival featured an arts pavilion where local artists could set up shop and sell their creations. Joshua Graft is the co-founder of Hyper Saturation, a ‘zine that features local artists. Graft is also a musician, performing under the name DJ Mercy. I can’t wait to hear the good stuff and meet all the local music fans,” Graft said. As an avid member of the local music scene, Graft got to see some of his friends take to the stage at Nipperfest. I’m excited to see Barbie Barker and The Sugar Hold, and Hold on Honeys, he said. On the second stop, Jean Tansey, a local painter and co-owner of The Storefront, a creative space in Troy. Tansey was doing two live paintings, both of the titular icon Nipper. What Jim and Laura do, embracing artists, is so beneficial to us creatives, Tansey said. Jim Gilbert, editor of Nippertowns, buzzed all day, taking in this year’s achievement, including the upgraded stage two setup. We want to celebrate our creative community in all ways, shapes and forms, Gilbert said. I can’t say enough community, I could probably say it a hundred times. This is family and community. Contact journalist Ameara Ditsche at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @amearaisawriter. Categories: Email Newsletter, Entertainment, Life & Arts, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

