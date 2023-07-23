Entertainment
“I went to hell and came back”
Summary
- Jamie Foxx opens up about his recent medical emergency for the first time, expressing his gratitude for the support and prayers he received during his recovery.
- Foxx acknowledges the rumors and speculation surrounding his hospitalization, saying he didn’t want fans to see him in a vulnerable state.
- He thanks his assistant and his daughter for saving his life and stresses the importance of having a family who supports and protects him during difficult times.
Jamie Foxx spoke about his medical emergency for the first time since being hospitalized. On April 12, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced that the Oscar-winning actor had been hospitalized. Due to the unspecified nature of the situation, many rumors began to swirl after this statement, but exactly one month later she confirmed that he had been “out of the hospital for weeks.”
foxx took to his official Instagram account just over three months after initial reports with a video in which he addressed the situation and thanked his fans for their support.
The caption of the video, which sees Foxx speaking directly to the camera, says it’s “been a long road but all the prayers from the great people and God got me through“In the video, the star thanks his assistant and her daughter for keeping him”hermetic“and saying he didn’t want the fans to see him”with tubes running out of mebut instead focus on his work and what he brings to the world to bring joy to people. Read a transcript of Jamie Foxx’s medical emergency statement:
First of all, I want to say thank you to everyone who is praying…and messaging me. I can’t even begin to tell you how far this has taken me and how it has brought me back. I went through something I thought I would never go through, and I know a lot of people…wanted to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like this…
I didn’t want you to see me with hits running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it. And to be honest with you, my assistant [and] my daughter Corinne really saved my life. So to them, to God, to many great doctors, I can leave you this video. I can’t tell you how nice it is to see your family kicking around like that… They kept it airtight… They protected me.
That’s what I hope everyone can have in times like these… Being silent sometimes things get out of control… Some people said I was blind. But as you can see, the eyes work just fine. They said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed. But I went through – I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery also had potholes, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work, so I want to thank the people who let me work. And I just wanted to say that I love everyone and I love all the love that I have and man… I know they talk about people crying on videos… I’m not gonna do a take 2. That’s what it is…
If you see me going out from now on and every once in a while I break down in tears it’s because… it’s been hard man, I’ve been sick… But now I have my legs under me so you gon’ see me out… I just want you to remember me for the jokes I do, and the movies I do, some good, some bad… I think I put out a good one… and the songs I sing… I just wanted to jump in here to let you know that I am on my way back.
What’s next for Jamie Foxx
As Foxx indicates in his video, he is “to come back” and ready to work. One of his first jobs in front of the camera was a recent commercial for BetMGM, but Foxx’s statement also coincides with the release of a new film, which he called “Good.” This project would be that of Netflix They cloned Tyronein which Foxx stars alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, and has earned some of the streamer’s best reviews.
In addition to this film, Foxx has several other projects in post-production. Some of these roles include dramas based on true stories Signal Hillin which he will co-star with fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Anthony Mackie, the funeral with Tommy Lee Jones and dark sports comedy star weekendwhich he co-wrote and directed and had its release indefinitely put on hold due to sensitivity issues regarding the character of Robert Downey Jr. Foxx is also reuniting with Netflix and Any Sunday co-star Cameron Diaz for the action comedy Back to action.
Jamie Foxx can also be heard voicing a rude dog in the R-rated comedy wanderers, which is currently set to hit theaters on August 18. With the SAG-AFTRA strike underway as actors fight for fair wages, it’s likely the star will have more time to recuperate before being called back to work. In the meantime, he has many projects to look forward to.
Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram
Sources
https://screenrant.com/jamie-foxx-health-update-medical-emergency-response/
