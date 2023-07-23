Midland Arts, Entertainment, Movies, Nightlife and Events ourmidland.com





It’s an age-old question: should you, as a solo traveler, have to move your seat so that other people traveling together can sit next to each other? It’s as controversial a topic as any, and it’s recently, as is often the case, returned to the old…



Does the White House count as a hotel? Technically, it’s no one’s permanent residence. There are multiple dining options and varied experiences for guests. Famous people have stayed here, while others have conducted important business inside its…



Madeira, the self-governing Portuguese archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, is perhaps best known for its namesake wine and rugged cliffs, but it’s actually an absolute dream for families. Just got back from a week’s vacation with a toddler…



There’s never been a better time to fly internationally from SFO, an airport that seems to have 100 flights to Vegas, Los Angeles and Denver for every flight to a popular international capital. The range of overseas destinations here cannot…



Swap deep pizzas and loop trains for country music and barbecue in Nashville this summer? Before you book that flight, consider turning it into a good old-fashioned American road trip. Filled with upscale, Instagram-worthy restaurants…







You may know him from his New York Times food column or the videos he hosts on YouTube, but before that Eric Kim was an editor right here at Food52 and during his tenure he created many recipes, many of which remain community favourites…



Summer is the perfect season for eating out, cooking with minimal effort (thanks to beautiful seasonal produce) and dynamic dishes. Because summer gives and gives both in abundance as well as the range of fresh products…



This article is part of a product testing series called Food52 Approved, a column where we try, test, and thoroughly review the kitchen and home products you’ve always wondered about. Food52 earns affiliate commission on qualifying purchases of…



This article is part of 52Cities, a column where we share editor-selected and community-loved recommendations for visiting our favorite places. Nashville has it all: live music, great food, and an easy way of life that’s fun to dive into…



As we dive into summer, everything social begins to migrate outward. Dinners are now held in backyards, porches, or on the rooftops of apartment buildings, and spritzes are sipped while sitting on picnic blankets or under umbrellas at…







