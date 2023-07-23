Bollywood 30-year-old Arshad Warsi calls Circuit role ‘stupid but God-given’: ‘What if Munna Bhai MBBS collapses’

When you meet Arshad Warsi for an interview, his warm laughter and warm demeanor will accompany you for a long time. This also shines through the screen and is how his audience identifies him. Arshad, who started as a choreographer and then played a series of comic book characters, is now considered one of the most versatile actors in the film industry.

In this interview, the actor looks back on his 30-year journey in Bollywood and wonders what would have happened if Munna Bhai MBBS hadn’t been a big hit, as he even thinks Circuit was a “dumb” but “god-sent” role.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

You have been working in Bollywood for over three decades now. How do you view your journey and what advice would you give to your younger self?

There was a time when I thought that if I had known that when I joined, things would have been different. But the fact is that I wouldn’t be myself today because I would be empty of my experiences. I am the person I was and I never want to change that. I remember my first interview, the person who interviewed me hated me for my honesty. It got me thinking if I should have responded to his likes and dislikes, and acted in a different way?

Looking back, I think it would have been very easy for me to do it, but it wouldn’t be me. Likewise today when I wonder if I had done things differently in my past, I would have been a big star, but it wouldn’t have been me, it would have made me very unhappy and bitter. I am a happy family guy, love my life and have fun. I don’t know how to say this but my morale and my aura are good. I lived by my rules, good or bad – they were my decisions and they were decisions I lived with dignity. I think living this life is better than having a life of compromise.

In one of our old interviews, you talked about how unambitious you were when it came to work.

When it comes to work, I’m very serious, but I haven’t been ambitious. I am not someone who will do anything and everything to find work. If I had done things that compromised my dignity, things would have been different in my career. I don’t want to be very famous or a big star, I want to do a good job. You cannot question my talent because I work very hard. When I’m on set, between action and editing, you can’t put in more energy, you can’t be more devoted than me. But stepping on another actor to reach a certain peak in my career, I’m not that person. So I’m not that ambitious.

You had also called Circuit a dumb role, but that got you places.

Love is perfectly fine, even I love this character. But if you ask me for a role, then that was really stupid. Let me put it this way, and if the movie wasn’t a big hit, then what do you think of this character? As a role it’s not very good, there’s a hero and there’s four or five boys and among those boys I got a few extra lines, that’s all. So this role ka koi faida nahi hota (the role would be useless), if the film was not a success, and it is the reality.

But luckily I think my stars were aligned that it worked. Despite something so tiny and so unimportant, people liked the chemistry between Sanju and me, people liked Raju’s humor. It has become iconic. Most people don’t even know my name, they call me Circuit. I told Raju that he changed my name and personality. Major what happened and what happened (what I was and what I have become).

People started attaching Circuit to your personality. Have people ever called you Circuit instead of Arshad?

I had gone for a bike ride in Ladakh; I was wearing my bike gear and my helmet. On the roads we saw someone whose bike had broken down so we took him. My friend took it to a mechanic, and I was waiting. I took off my helmet and a person came up to me and said, tujhe maalum hai teri shakal Arshad Warsi se milti hai (you know your face looks like Arshad Warsi)? I said yes, so he said, ‘If you imitate Arshad Warsi, you will earn money. (Start doing Arshad Warsi mimicry to earn money). I liked it. Who would have ever wondered that I would be in Ladakh all muddy they think actors ease thodi hote hai. He wouldn’t have believed if I had said that I am Arshad, and I never told him. I started laughing and he called all his friends to show them the Arshad Warsi lookalike.