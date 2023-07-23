Juliette Angelo Billings Montana child star Hollywood Reba

When Juliette Angelo sings Patsy Cline, she doesn’t just sing a cover. It’s more spiritual than that.















I’ve always loved her, thought Angelo. It’s one of those things that you can’t really explain.

Maybe. But there are similarities between the pair. The deeper you dig, the more their lives seem to arc towards each other.

We have a lot in common, Angelo said of the famous singer. Cline survived abuse, poverty and a constantly changing childhood, and gained immortality by becoming one of the first people to bridge the gap between country music and pop music. She got her start in her mid-teens and by age 30 she had been married twice and had three hit records. Cline died in a plane crash before he was 31.

Angelo was 8 years old when she was first honoured. She made her Broadway debut on the set of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. She later appeared in Mary Poppins and was part of the original Billy Elliot cast on Broadway.

I was on stage at the Tony Awards next to Elton John when we won [for best musical], she remembered. I had no idea what was going on, but there I was.

At 13, she left for Hollywood.

She is now 24 and lives in Billings, Montana, about 1,000 miles away and in a cultural universe far from the film industry. She was once a series regular on a network sitcom. But the biggest show she’s looking forward to right now is a gig on Saturday July 22 where she performs a Patsy Cline tribute show at the Rhoadside Events Center in Huntley.

I don’t know how I got here, she said, speaking of the physical space of Montana, and something deeper and larger than that. I should have died five years ago.

Her first pilot season, a show she participated in, was picked up as a series. She was in all 18 episodes of Malibu Country, a Reba McEntire vehicle where Angleo, who has red hair so shiny it’s almost bioluminescent, played the country singers’ daughter. This show was canceled after a year.















That’s when my life enters the time continuum, where it’s been the same for so long, she said. It was just this constant battle, I felt like I could never get my footing to take the next step.

She had three episodes on Mad Men. She appeared in Aaron Sorkins nominated for Best Picture Trial of the Chicago Seven. Her most successful roles were a 10-episode arc on Shameless and a recurring role on NCIS. His “NCIS” character was killed off in 2020 (the episode was released in 2021), when Angelo was told via text that he hadn’t been on the show since 2013.

I jumped from one show to another, she said. I wish I could tell you that I was happy. I think there were moments of happiness, but that was really not the case.

I have traversed the darkest depths of the planet, says Angelo. It was really hard for me. I had to rewire my brain on my whole experience in Hollywood because I’m grateful for it. You cannot erase your life. But I would never do that to my children, never in a million years. You have to be grateful, but you have to be honest.

She estimates she was worth around half a million dollars when she was 18, but said she had never seen a penny of it.

Looking back, she said she wasn’t sure if acting had ever been her choice.

I had to come to terms with a lot of things in my life, she says. I have never met anyone who had a positive experience going through this as a child. I don’t think it exists. I don’t know how it can.















It’s so dark, she continued. I love the arts. I like music and I like to play. There’s a good side to things, but there’s the side you don’t want to be a part of.

Angelo still doesn’t like to talk about her acting time, because she doesn’t want to appear ungrateful. But “there is so much abuse going on,” she said. “Until you experience it, you don’t realize how detrimental this can be to your well-being, because your identity is completely distorted. I didn’t even know I was human. You are constantly molding, changing and shaping yourself. I was able to regain my identity after I got out of it.”

This happened in 2020, when she hit rock bottom, culminating in a failed suicide attempt. She was exhausted, drank heavily, and had no options.

So she dropped her representation and moved on. In her words, she came off the grid.

I can’t live like this, she remembered thinking. Nothing is more important than my peace right now. I can’t put values ​​on any of these shows or connections or anything. It does not matter.















Two weeks after filming her “NCIS” death scene, she got sober. It has been that way for two and a half years now and begins each day with an AA meeting at 6:45 a.m.

I kind of decided I was going to take a little break from booze, and that’s what it took, she says. It was a surrender.

She had planned to take some time to screw my head straight. This involved moving to Nashville and trying to start a singing career. She was about to make a record deal, but it fell through. She was returning to Los Angeles when those plans also fell through. So she settled in New Mexico. But that wasn’t quite fair.

Angelo said she always had an idea of ​​Montana. So in March, she pointed her Honda CRV north and ended up in Billings because it’s a straight shot from Albuquerque at 999 miles and you don’t have to turn off I-25.

I don’t really think about the decisions I make, she says. I go completely based on impulse and intuition.

It seems that her instincts led her to the right.

I arrived here, and things were a bit confusing at first, she admitted. But now everything is kind of aligned. I am happy and grounded.

That happiness that once seemed so elusive? Shes found in Montana.

Why not Montana? Asked Angel. I came here with the intention of wanting a home base. And now I have a good base. Because I grew up in all this crazy chaos.

It’s just special here. There’s something about it that’s just special, she continued, taking a long pause, choosing her next word carefully. It’s easy. It’s just easy.

For the first time in her life, she has a schedule and a routine. There’s his morning meeting, then time in the gym. She spends a large part of her day with Mac, her pit bull. She named him after Mac Miller, the rapper prodigy who started his career at 15 and died in 2018. He was 26.

The entertainment industry is riddled with tragedies like Mac Miller and Patsy Cline. People whose stories ended too soon. Angelo is determined to tell his story to the end.

She sees a future where she will have a husband and children, land somewhere, maybe in Montana. And she helps people.

I want to work in advocacy, education and awareness, she said. And really make a difference in the things that I went through as a kid. I have such a story, and I want to help so many people.

The doors to the life she always wanted are finally opening, she said.

As soon as she got here, she immediately lined up a singing gig. After about a month she was in a routine of playing anywhere that would have her. She enjoys bars and other late-night hangouts, where she can feel like she’s rising from the ground, and an understandable desire for someone whose first job was on Broadway, one of the entertainment industry’s biggest gigs.

Montana has long been a life raft for castaways. This state, with its vast prairies and endless mountains, is a place to get away from it all. There is nowhere else like it.

Angelo is ready to play again, but she’s certainly not looking for anything right now. And Shell will never do network television again. If she ever got back into acting, it would have to be the right project.

I’ve had enough discomfort in this life, I don’t want to do anything anymore that I don’t really want to do anymore, Angelo said.

When she was acting, she went out and got roles she never wanted in the first place.

This is absolutely horrible, she thought. It’s such a violation of self when you have to come in and pretend to be something you don’t want to be. No one should ever feel like this.

The music feels more authentic to him right now. She self-released a few songs under the mononym Juliette. She just put her iPhone in a room and recorded that way.















Cline, of course, found solace in music. On Angelos songs you can hear the influence of Clines. His vocals start out soft, but just like Clines did, it wobbles up and down with hardened edges. She can sing any Patsy Cline song in its original key, as it should be.

Last year, Angelo released Fields of Tennessee, an 11-track album. It features two Pasty Cline tracks. One is You Belong to Me, a country classic that Angelo loves so much she got the sheet music for the song tattooed on her forearm.

She also covered Why Cant He Be You, a heartbreaking track about learning to be content with where you are, even if you’re still wondering about the past.

He gives me love / that I never got from you, she sings on the song, her voice rising with breathless emotion. Is she singing about a man? A location? A work? A place in time? There’s no answer. But that shouldn’t stop you from asking the questions.

My life has no meaning to me, Angelo confessed, stifling a laugh. But that will never stop her from trying to figure it out anyway.