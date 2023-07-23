Entertainment
“Your baby daddy might nevaaa”
I’m really emotional right now, De La Rosa said through tears of joy after entering the rose-filled ‘The Daily Cannon’ studio
Nick Cannon take a shower abby de la rosa with love.
THE masked singer host, 42, brought romance to the workplace and the mother of three of his 12 children to tears of happiness with an extravagant surprise.
On Friday, De La Rosa, 32, walked into the studio of the Cannons radio show The daily cannonwhich she co-hosts, only to find him covered in 3,000 red roses.
Stop, she said in an excerpt from the episode shared on Instagram. What the hell?”
“You’re kidding right now,” the DJ said as co-host Mason Moussette described the romantic scene for listeners, saying, “There are red roses literally everywhere in this studio.
De La Rosa then planted a kiss on the father of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir2 and his daughter Beautiful Zeppelin8 months, and called the gesture crazy.
I’m really emotional right now, she said fighting back tears. I am so grateful.
The DJ also shared several posts documenting the romantic moment on her Instagram account.
The Just Because strikes differently, De La Rosa wrote alongside a behind the scenes video of the moment. Thanks @nickcannon today was magical.
In another jobshe wrote that the roses shook her, and in another she posed with the red flowers next to a screen that said: Your baby daddy could nevaaa!!!
The romantic gesture had an added layer of meaning because Cannon first crossed paths with De La Rosa while she was working in radio.
“The beautiful thing about Abby is that I met her in the radio space,” he said on The Howard Stern Show in April after announcing that the mother of 3 of his children would join him on the air.
He continued, I had never seen a radio personality [DJ their] own show. I then fell in love with his energy. When I started my new show, I was like, the only DJ I want is the woman who [had my] children. I like his energy.”
De La Rosa has been very open about her relationship with Cannon, whom she calls her “senior partner” and “the father of the kids.”
In a frank discussion of the Lovers and Friends podcast in September 2022, she spoke about her “open relationship” with the TV personality, admitting that while she’s happy now, she doesn’t think things will last “forever” between her and Cannon romantically.
“I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting myself into,” she said of her relationship with the Wild ‘N Out host. “I always knew the lifestyle he led.”
De La Rosa went on to say that she knew deep in her heart that Cannon wasn’t her forever person.
I think I see monogamy for me down the line and it’s not going to get me there, she says. But I like where I am right now.”
“It’s just not my eternity,” she added.
|
