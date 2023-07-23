Ali Fazals’ Hollywood Projects Halt Amid Writers’ Strike: Bollywood Buzz





Summary: Ali Fazal is facing difficulties due to the strike of the screenwriters guild in Hollywood, which interrupted the production of his projects. His English plans, including a film and a show, have been pushed back indefinitely, affecting his career in India and Hollywood. Fazal is also unable to green light projects in India due to the strike. However, he recently had a movie, Kandahar, released worldwide, although he opted for a straight-to-OTT release in India. Ali Fazal faces setbacks in Hollywood due to Writers Guild strike By [Your Name] Famous actor Ali Fazal has made waves in the Indian and Hollywood film industries. However, he recently revealed that he is currently struggling due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike in the West. This strike halted production, affecting not only Fazals’ projects but many other films and shows as well. Fazal, who was recently seen in the Hollywood film Kandahar, shared his frustration with the impact of the strikes on his career. He stated, I’m not shooting anything there currently. All my English projects were affected because of the big strike. Our work, which was supposed to start last month, has been postponed indefinitely. As a result, I can’t greenlight projects in India either. Everything has been postponed, and we don’t know when we will be able to resume filming. Even Johnny Depp’s movie got delayed. It is a difficult situation for all of us. Despite the setbacks, Fazal remains optimistic and focused on his upcoming projects. He is set to star in Anurag Basus’ Metro Inn Dino in India, which he plans to start filming soon. However, the uncertainty caused by the strike made it difficult for him to commit to new ventures. Fazal’s recent film, Kandahar, was theatrically released worldwide. However, in India, the makers decided to release it directly on an OTT platform. This decision was likely influenced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on theater business. Ali Fazal’s career has steadily grown, with notable roles in Indian and international projects. He managed to make a name for himself in Hollywood, acting alongside big-name actors and working on high-profile films. However, the current Writers Guild strike has posed a major challenge for him and many others in the industry. The Writers Guild strike in the West has been going on for some time now, with writers demanding better pay and working conditions. This strike had a ripple effect on the entire entertainment industry, causing delays and disruptions to production schedules. Despite the setbacks, Fazal remains determined to pursue his passion for acting. He is eagerly awaiting the resolution of the strike so he can return to work on his English projects and explore new opportunities. With his talent and dedication, it’s only a matter of time before Fazal bounces back stronger than ever. Ali Fazals fans are eagerly awaiting to see him in exciting new roles, both in India and in Hollywood. His versatility as an actor has earned him a loyal fan base, who look forward to his upcoming endeavors. In conclusion, Ali Fazal’s career was temporarily affected by the writers guild strike in the West. However, he remains resilient and focused on his upcoming projects. Fans can expect to see more of Fazal’s exceptional talents on the big screen once the strike is resolved. Until then, we look forward to his return and wish him the best in overcoming these challenges. About the Author: Rishabh Suri is a seasoned writer specializing in film, TV and OTT content coverage. He is a regular contributor to the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Source, according to www.hindustantimes.com

