Ryan Reynolds, from Hollywood star to successful businessman | Economy and business

In October 2021, Ryan Reynolds announced on his social media that he would be taking a sabbatical. The Canadian Hollywood actor made news after releasing Spirited, a comedy starring Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer for Apple, which was a disappointing critical failure. Reynolds was putting his career in the industry on hold, but at the same time he was doubling down on his successful business as an investor and entrepreneur. In recent years, the star, who is preparing the third installment of Deadpool, has been linked to European football, the sale of Aviation gin to Diageo for 600 million dollars, telecommunications and even Formula 1. All these operations make him one of the few movie stars with a solid talent for business.

Reynolds (Vancouver, Canada, 46) recently revealed that he was part of a group of investors who took control of 24% of Alpine Racing, Renault’s Formula 1 team, now controlled by conglomerate Liberty Media. The deal, valued at $218 million, was struck alongside private fund RedBird Capital, which has stakes in Liverpool and AC Milan, and Otro Capital. The deal comes after the team posted its best financial year since 2017 in 2021. In that year, the motoring team earned 33 million during a period that coincided with Fernando Alonso at the wheel.

Reynolds is the youngest of four children born to a salesman and a member of the Canadian Mounted Police. In her role as an investor, the movie star is not alone. He is accompanied by his friend and business partner Rob McElhenney, the American actor and creator of the comedy Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Michael B. Jordan, the star of Rocky’s spin-off Creed. The trio lead Maximum Effort, the production company founded in 2018 and whose name was inspired by one of the most repeated phrases by the irreverent superhero Deadpool.

Reynolds and McElhenney also tried their luck in the world of European football, now plagued by petrodollars. At the end of 2020, they bought the modest Welsh club of Wrexham, a fifth division team in the English championship. They saw in it a potential Cinderella who could become a princess. And they were right. If the Hollywood experience has taught them anything, it’s that nothing pleases the public more than a great success story: last April the team made the dream come true and will play next season in the English Third Division for the first time in 15 years.

Experience with Wrexham, a club in a town of 135,000, is one way to understand Reynolds’ philosophy. It is difficult for even the most passionate football fan to know the history of a team that lives far from the big Premiership clubs. However, with the arrival of the Hollywood star, the club became an international brand. The Welsh now have, for example, a documentary series on FX called Welcome to Wrexham. Their players wear United Airline advertising on their shirts and have just signed HP, while their rivals advertise van companies or small local businesses. King Charles III visited the clubs camp in December to see the phenomenon first hand. The monarch highlighted their attempt to popularize the Wrexham name.

During an interview in April, a Bloomberg reporter inquired about the actors’ ideas as an investor. In response, he stressed the importance of investing personally and having an emotional stake in the game. Although he admitted to not being a financial expert, he pointed out that his company, Maximum Effort, excels in understanding and effectively managing such emotional investments. Just before this interview, Reynolds had announced his foray into the fintech sector, a completely new field for him. He decided to invest in Nuvei, a Montreal-based digital payment company with a global presence in 47 countries. The exact amount of his investment in the company has not been publicly disclosed.

With 49 million followers on Instagram alone, Reynolds knows the power of marketing well. This is one of the main strengths of his company, which is led by George Dewey, the head of promotion for the first episode of Deadpool. Social media gave him direct access to consumers. From his stands, the actor identifies the brands with which he is associated with the freshness and sense of humor that made him a star. This facilitates the virality of the campaigns and distinguishes it from other celebrities who lend their image to a product.

The company launched an ad in January for Mint Mobile, the low-cost mobile phone company in which it had a large stake. The idea was simple. Reynolds looks at the camera and announces that the ad script was written by ChatGPT. All he asked the AI ​​to do was mention his current promotion to differentiate himself from the big phone companies, include a joke, and introduce a swear word into the formula, one of the hallmarks of comedic actors. The video has been viewed nearly two million times on YouTube and has fulfilled what the actor and producer demands for Maximum Effort, a quick reaction capability to quickly write, record, edit and launch advertising on topics that people have in mind.

Last March, T-Mobile, a major US phone company, announced it was taking over Mint, which offered some of the cheapest plans without having a single store in the country and in which Reynolds had a 25% stake. The company has grown its customer base by 50% and its revenue by 70% in the past four years thanks to a new style. The deal was done at $1.35 billion, 39% cash and 61% stock. The actor earned around $300 million for his actions. Fans of Reynolds and Mint weren’t too happy with the big fish eating the little fish after several years of back and forth marketing campaigns. In a company announcement, Satan has been hired as a customer service manager for a major telephone company. Fans were reassured when the message confirming the transaction was made public. Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobiles, thanked Reynolds and his team while announcing that they will stick with the popular $15/month plan. At which Reynolds joked, and T-Mobile assured me that our incredibly improvised and borderline reckless messaging strategy would also remain intact.

