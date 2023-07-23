Strike | Hollywood’s saying falls like an improvement for the ears, writes Upala Sen in his Ironies column





Hollywood, the word falls in the ear like an enchantment. LIGHTS. STOCK. Hollywood, whispering dreams through time. Circa 2023. CUT. Hollywood on strike. The dreams stop. Flow of reality… The first group to go on strike in Hollywood this year was the Writers Guild of America, made up of screenwriters. Their feud with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is over minimum wage and terms and conditions, but you already know that. What you might want to know is that writers have always had an adversarial relationship with Hollywood. For every successful writer, there were hundreds who either failed or felt cheated and left out. In 1994, Jorja Prover, an anthropologist who studied Hollywood, wrote that writers were seen as essential but mundane. His book, the fruit of his research, is called Nobody Knows Their Names: Screenwriters in Hollywood. Writer’s block When movies moved from silent to talkies — in the late 1920s and 1930s — there was a surge in demand for writers. Many playwrights, novelists, poets and journalists have played Hollywood’s hand. Nathanael West, remembered today for his novel grasshopper day, was a screenwriter. Aldous Huxley too; he wrote the screenplays Pride and Prejudice (1940) Jane Eyre (1943). He even wrote a script for Alice in Wonderland, but Disney found it too literary. It is said that during the golden era of screenwriters, there were up to seven of them working on a single movie script from a major studio. In an essay titled The Writer in American Films, Stephen Farber writes, Movies were rarely written. They were shouted into existence in conferences that continued in saloons, brothels and late-night poker parties. The sound and the fury The script was an ever-changing, improvisational thing. And this is perhaps the main reason/excuse for many omissions and commissions. Take for example the iconic film casablanca (1942). Its recognized screenwriters are Julius and Philip Epstein and Howard Koch. But, according to Frank Miller, who wrote a book about the making of the film, the end of the film came from Casey Robinson who is not mentioned in the credits. Miller said in an interview: He was the first to suggest that Ricks fire Ilsa for the sake of the cause. The author of Gatsby the magnificent, F. Scott Fitzgerald, moved to Hollywood towards the end of his life, he died at age 44. Fitzgerald did not have much success as a screenwriter. You wouldn’t have seen his name in the credits, but he worked on the script for carried away by the wind Also. Speaking of which, here’s an anecdote. Clark Rhett Gables meets William Faulkner on a dove hunting trip organized by Hollywood director Howard Hawks. Faulkner, in addition to being a novelist, was a fairly successful screenwriter in Hollywood. He was a friend of director Hawks and got a lot of work from him for many years. So Gable said to him: Oh, do you write, Mr. Faulkner? Faulkner replies, yes. What are you doing, Mr. Gable?

