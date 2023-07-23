Hollywood denounces the “existential crisis” of actors generated by AI

Filmmakers have been putting monsters on screen for over a century. This year, the real bogeyman looks like us.

Hollywood studios and artists are debating the use of artificial intelligence in film and television. The failure to agree on AI terms was one of the reasons the Sag-Aftra union representing actors and media professionals joined the Writers Guild of America last Friday in the first simultaneous strike in 63 years.

Among the biggest fears of actors? Synthetic performers.

As the two sides have negotiated on issues ranging from the use of footage and performances as training data for AI systems to digitally modifying performances in the editing room, actors fear that fully AI-generated actors, or metahumans, will steal their roles.

“If it weren’t a big deal planning to use AI to replace actors, it would be a no-brainer to sign the contract and let us rest easy,” said Carly Turro, an actress who has appeared on TV shows like Country, said on a picket line this week. “The fact that they don’t is terrifying when you think about the future of art and entertainment as a career.”

One of the challenges is to create synthetic performers from an amalgam of images of actors. Sources from the studio said that hasn’t happened yet, though they plan to reserve that right as part of contract negotiations.

Sag-Aftras chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said AI poses an existential crisis for actors who fear their past, present and future work will be used to generate synthetic artists who can take their place.

Crabtree-Ireland said the union is not looking for an outright ban on AI, but rather for companies to consult with it and get its approval before choosing a synthetic performer over an actor.

Major film and TV producers say they have addressed union concerns over the issue in their latest proposal, according to people familiar with the matter. The union, however, did not respond to their proposal, according to these studio sources.

The studios, keen to preserve creative options, agreed to let the union know if they were considering using such a synthetic performer to replace a human actor who would otherwise have been hired for the role, and give the union the chance to negotiate, according to sources familiar with the producers’ position.

Digital replicas

Another sticking point in the negotiations is the creation of digital replicas of background artists.

Major studios, represented by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, said they would get permission from actors to use their digital cues in any film outside of the production the performer was hired for, according to reports.

Actor Jason Sudeikis at a picket line outside NBC Universal in New York City. AFP

The producers said they would negotiate with the actors over payment when the digital double is used and stipulated that the virtual version of the actor could not replace the minimum number of background actors required under the Sag deal.

Sag says the studios agreed to get consent at the time of initial hire, which he says is contrary to the idea of ​​additional compensation.

“It really means that these companies will tell background artists, ‘If you don’t give us the consent we require, we won’t hire you and we’ll replace you with someone else,'” Crabtree-Ireland said. This is not valid consent.”

The studios are also looking to continue the long-standing practice of 3D body scans to capture an actor’s likeness, in this case, to create AI-generated digital replicas. Such footage would be used in post-production, to accurately replace an actor’s face or create an on-screen double, said a person familiar with the mechanics of film production.

Producers have promised to obtain consent from performers and separately negotiate subsequent uses of an actor look-alike, sources say.

Studios can do that now, with proper consent and compensation, Crabtree-Ireland said. The challenge for the syndicate is the desire to retain the rights to the digital replicas for future works, effectively appropriating the virtual character.

Likewise, studios want the right to digitally edit a performance post-production, in a way that is consistent with the directors character, storyline and vision. This ability to replace a word or two of dialogue, or quickly switch digital wardrobes, could save hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs to reshoot a scene, one of the studio’s sources said.

The producers have offered to seek consent from performers for any changes beyond the typical edits made in post-production, sources say.

Sag interprets this as AI overreach and wants permission to be sought before any changes to an actor’s image, likeness or voice.

“Traditional editing methods cannot create a new scene that has never existed before,” Crabtree-Ireland said.

Updated: July 22, 2023, 2:04 p.m.