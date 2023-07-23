Entertainment
Hollywood denounces the “existential crisis” of actors generated by AI
Filmmakers have been putting monsters on screen for over a century. This year, the real bogeyman looks like us.
Hollywood studios and artists are debating the use of artificial intelligence in film and television. The failure to agree on AI terms was one of the reasons the Sag-Aftra union representing actors and media professionals joined the Writers Guild of America last Friday in the first simultaneous strike in 63 years.
Among the biggest fears of actors? Synthetic performers.
As the two sides have negotiated on issues ranging from the use of footage and performances as training data for AI systems to digitally modifying performances in the editing room, actors fear that fully AI-generated actors, or metahumans, will steal their roles.
“If it weren’t a big deal planning to use AI to replace actors, it would be a no-brainer to sign the contract and let us rest easy,” said Carly Turro, an actress who has appeared on TV shows like Country, said on a picket line this week. “The fact that they don’t is terrifying when you think about the future of art and entertainment as a career.”
One of the challenges is to create synthetic performers from an amalgam of images of actors. Sources from the studio said that hasn’t happened yet, though they plan to reserve that right as part of contract negotiations.
Sag-Aftras chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said AI poses an existential crisis for actors who fear their past, present and future work will be used to generate synthetic artists who can take their place.
Crabtree-Ireland said the union is not looking for an outright ban on AI, but rather for companies to consult with it and get its approval before choosing a synthetic performer over an actor.
Major film and TV producers say they have addressed union concerns over the issue in their latest proposal, according to people familiar with the matter. The union, however, did not respond to their proposal, according to these studio sources.
The studios, keen to preserve creative options, agreed to let the union know if they were considering using such a synthetic performer to replace a human actor who would otherwise have been hired for the role, and give the union the chance to negotiate, according to sources familiar with the producers’ position.
Digital replicas
Another sticking point in the negotiations is the creation of digital replicas of background artists.
Major studios, represented by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, said they would get permission from actors to use their digital cues in any film outside of the production the performer was hired for, according to reports.
The producers said they would negotiate with the actors over payment when the digital double is used and stipulated that the virtual version of the actor could not replace the minimum number of background actors required under the Sag deal.
Sag says the studios agreed to get consent at the time of initial hire, which he says is contrary to the idea of additional compensation.
“It really means that these companies will tell background artists, ‘If you don’t give us the consent we require, we won’t hire you and we’ll replace you with someone else,'” Crabtree-Ireland said. This is not valid consent.”
The studios are also looking to continue the long-standing practice of 3D body scans to capture an actor’s likeness, in this case, to create AI-generated digital replicas. Such footage would be used in post-production, to accurately replace an actor’s face or create an on-screen double, said a person familiar with the mechanics of film production.
Producers have promised to obtain consent from performers and separately negotiate subsequent uses of an actor look-alike, sources say.
Studios can do that now, with proper consent and compensation, Crabtree-Ireland said. The challenge for the syndicate is the desire to retain the rights to the digital replicas for future works, effectively appropriating the virtual character.
Likewise, studios want the right to digitally edit a performance post-production, in a way that is consistent with the directors character, storyline and vision. This ability to replace a word or two of dialogue, or quickly switch digital wardrobes, could save hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs to reshoot a scene, one of the studio’s sources said.
The producers have offered to seek consent from performers for any changes beyond the typical edits made in post-production, sources say.
Sag interprets this as AI overreach and wants permission to be sought before any changes to an actor’s image, likeness or voice.
“Traditional editing methods cannot create a new scene that has never existed before,” Crabtree-Ireland said.
Updated: July 22, 2023, 2:04 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/07/22/hollywood-decries-existential-crisis-over-ai-generated-actors/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump calls for death penalty for human traffickers, vows to revive Title 42 to end child trafficking
- Hollywood denounces the “existential crisis” of actors generated by AI
- SFU vs WF 11th match livescore | Premier league cricket 2023
- Foolish to assume Imran planned his own arrest: court
- Sadiq Khan: The right man with the wrong party – Journal
- President Jokowi observes reconstruction of Surakarta-Gemolong-Purwodadi highway
- Mexico Hit by Commercial Arbitration Proceedings by Canadian and U.S. Companies
- Strike | Hollywood’s saying falls like an improvement for the ears, writes Upala Sen in his Ironies column
- Sharath Kamal leads Chennai Lions to big win in UTT Season 4
- Dallas suspect charged with killing mother who was shopping for prom dress with her teenage daughter
- Discussion on unblocking Black Sea grain corridor with NATO Secretary General, says Zelenskyy
- Ryan Reynolds, from Hollywood star to successful businessman | Economy and business