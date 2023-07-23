Barbenheimer: Hollywood films bring in moolah at the box office on opening day





The Barbenheimerphenomenon took over the domestic box office this weekend as Hollywood films Oppenheimer And Barbie ring the cash registers. According to the first estimates, the two films earned around 18-20 crore in net collections at the Indian box office on Friday. Analysts said it was a very good opening collection for Hollywood films in the country. Oppenheimer also became the highest-grossing Hollywood film of that year in terms of opening-day collections in India. Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer it is estimated to have collected 13.5 to 14.5 crore on Friday according to trade analysts, crossing the first day collection of other major Hollywood films x fast And Mission Impossible: Dead reckoning. Unlike the United States, Oppenheimer is well ahead of Barbie in box office collections in India. Barbie It is estimated that he earned between 4.5 and 6 crores on the opening day. Oppenheimer wins Barbie due to the fact that Nolans’ blockbuster film had a wider release in India, compared to Margot Robbie’s star. According to Box Office India, Oppenheimer was released on approximately 1,900 screens while Barbie was released on over 850 screens in India. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that day 1 collections for Oppenheimer are estimated at 14.50 crore, while Barbie attracted 6 crore net. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said that Oppenheimer raised around 13.75 crore on Friday, which is more than X fast, while Barbie has a very impressive collection of around 4.5 crore. In a previous interaction, the co-CEO of PVR Inox, Gautam Dutta, said activity area Thisshows for Oppenheimer on formats such as IMAX and 4DX have been sold out. Read: Multiplexes hope to post better box office receipts in September quarter after weak first quarter According to estimates by Ormax Media, the contribution of Hollywood films to Indian box office receipts was estimated at around 585 crores during the January-June period. This is estimated to be a contribution of around 12% to the cumulative box office gross of 4,868 crore in the first six months of the year. x fast with gross collections of 135 crores was the only Hollywood film to feature in the top ten films of the first half, he added. Interestingly, the two films had contrasting opening day numbers in the United States. While Barbie collected $22.3 million in first-day ticket sales, Oppenheimer only managed $10.5 million. SHARE Copy link

Posted on July 22, 2023

