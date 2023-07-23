Actor lands dream role in ‘The Book of Mormon’

All Sam McLellan knew about the Book of Mormon the first time he saw the show was that it was meant to be funny.

McLellan was young at the time and had begun to take an interest in performing in general, and musical theater in particular.

My older sister was living in Chicago at the time, and she said I couldn’t really say I wanted to do musical theater if I hadn’t seen a Broadway musical, McLellan recalled in a recent phone conversation. The Book of Mormon was playing in Chicago at the time, and she took me to see it, just because friends of hers said it was funny.

But for young McLellan, The Book of Mormon was more than funny. It was life changing.

I was just floored, he said. I knew right away that it was something I wanted to do. Not just being involved in musical theatre, but being part of this show.

Now, about 10 years after his first exposure to Matt Stone and Trey Parkers’ rambunctious, profane tale of a naïve Mormon missionary couple sent to a remote village in a war-torn African country, McLellan is exactly where he wanted to be all those years ago playing a starring role in the touring Broadway production of The Book of Mormon.

The show returns to Tulsa as a special Celebrity Attractions bonus production.

I wouldn’t say my whole career has been spent playing a role on this show, McLellan said with a laugh. But I will say that every time I heard that a role had opened up, I would beg my agent to give me an audition. It took several tries, but things finally lined up.

McLellan has the role of Elder Price, a golden boy type who believes his missionary abilities would be put to most effective and efficient use in a place like Orlando, Florida.

However, he ends up being paired with a terribly insecure fellow missionary, Brother Cunningham (Sam Nackman), and sent to a small village in northern Uganda, which is plagued by sexually transmitted diseases as well as violent incursions led by a so-called general with an unprintable name.

Elder Price’s self-confidence endures calamities of almost biblical proportions, to the point that he turns his back on his faith and on his fellow missionary, whose wildly creative, if unorthodox, way of telling the gospel becomes something the villagers embrace in their own unique way.

McLellan said he felt an affinity for the character of Elder Price from the first time he saw the series.

I would say that in real life my personality is somewhere between Brother Price and Brother Cunningham, he said. But I felt a real connection to Elder Price and the arc that his character follows.

One thing McLellan said he strove to instill in his portrayal is the idea that, despite his self-confidence and self-righteous attitude, Brother Price is just as naive in his own way as his more clumsy colleague.

I know some people who have played this role have gone the other way, to the point where audiences take a kind of joy seeing Elder Price get his edge, McLellan said. You know, the character has been so wild (expletive) that you want to see him go through all that humiliation.

But I see him as someone who really doesn’t know much, he says. He’s been presented as this kind of golden boy all his life, and things have gotten relatively easy for him. It makes him a character that I think audiences are more likely to love and cheer on. It makes all the terrible things that happen to him worse, because he really doesn’t deserve such treatment.

This character arc, McLellan said, is why some actors have referred to the character of Elder Price as the male equivalent of Elphaba, the green girl at the center of Wicked, in terms of her emotional and vocal extremes.

It’s a tough book to sing, McLellan acknowledged. There are parts of the show where the singing is really relentless, and it’s hard to keep up with that amount of vocal work without a break.

Of course, when I say that to people, he added with a laugh, they say: But you make believe that it is so easy. And I just tell them, that’s why I get paid to do this.

Tulsa audiences might recognize McLellan from the musical Anastasia. He performed the romantic lead role of Dmitri when that show came to Tulsa in July 2022.

Tulsa was one of my last shows with that company, he said. We closed in Tulsa, then I did two shows in Boston, and the next day I was in New York rehearsing The Book of Mormon.

