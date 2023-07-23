How old are the actors in the show?

Love glory and beauty debuted on March 23, 1987, introducing viewers to a fashion business full of drama thanks to the employees of the family business who repeatedly loved, lost, betrayed and hurt each other. For more than three decades, the soap opera has been the go-to daytime TV for its audience that has grown from generation to generation.

While only two members of the show’s original cast remain in high-profile positions — John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang — many of the soap opera’s stars have starred in the lineup for more than a decade. Some of them were household names long before they walked the halls of Forrester Creations and Spencer Publications, having cut their teeth in other notable soap operas or series.

If you are wondering how old the actors are, we have compiled a list consisting of Love glory and beautyThe main and supporting cast of who provides their birthdays, ages and filmography.

The ages of The Bold and the Beautiful cast

How old is John McCook?

Born: June 20, 1944

McCook played Lance Prentiss on The young and the restless from 1975 to 1980 before being at the origin of the role of the iconic Eric Forrester in Love glory and beauty. The 79-year-old actor won a Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of the Forrester patriarch in 2022.

How old is Katherine Kelly Lang?

Born: July 25, 1961

Lang has played the incomparable and controversial Brooke Logan for 36 years. Although she has appeared in a handful of films, she is best known for the role she originated on the soap opera. Lang participated in series of competitions dance with the stars, Did you pay attention?And I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!. She also made an appearance on an Australian soap opera Neighbors as well as in the South African soap opera Need. Lang will be 62 in 2023.

How old is Thorsten Kaye?

Born: February 22, 1966

Kaye has played Ridge Forrester since 2013. The 57-year-old actor made his soap opera debut in 1995 when he originated the role of Patrick Thornhart in A life to live. In 2000, he joined Port Charles as Dr. Ian Thornhart. Then in 2004, Kaye originated the role of Zach Slater in All my children which he performed from 2004 to 2011 and resumed in 2013. Fans of NBC’s To break can also remember his work as recurring character Nick Felder.

How old is Jacqueline MacInnes Wood?

Born: April 17, 1987

MacInnes Wood is best known for her work as co-CEO Stephanie “Steffy” Forrester on the soap opera for which she won two Daytime Emmy awards. She donned the character’s stiletto heels and fashionable business attire in 2008, the year she turned 21.

Since then, MacInnes Wood played Steffy from 2008 to 2013. She returned in 2015 after a few short stints on television, including The CW’s Arrow pilot as Sara Lance, a travel series on E! called Party activatedand the Hulu Original Series south beach. MacInnes Wood is 36 years old.

How old is Scott Clifton?

Born: October 31, 1984

Clifton has been in the soap business since he was 18 and adopted the role of Dillon Quartermaine on general hospital. Six years later, he jumped to A life to live playing Schuyler Joplin for a run of 154 episodes before landing on Love glory and beauty originated the role of Liam Spencer at the age of 25. Clifton won three Daytime Emmys for his portrayal of Liam. He will be 39 this year.

How old is Annika Noelle?

Born: December 24, 1986

Noelle began portraying Hope Logan in 2018 once the character’s time in Milan ended and she returned home. Before joining the cast, she starred in Venice: the series, a web soap opera, from 2011-2012. Noelle will be 37 during the holidays.

How old is Don Diamont?

Born: December 31, 1962

These days, Diamont is best known for his role as billionaire Bill Spencer, affectionately nicknamed Dollar Bill by those in his life, but rose to fame when he played Carlo Forenza in days of our lives in 1984 when he was 21 years old. The following year, he joined the cast of The young and the restless adopting the role of Brad Carlton, which he played from 1985-1996 and 1998-2009. Diamont turns 61 on New Year’s Eve.

How old is Heather Tom?

Born: November 4, 1975

Tom made his soap opera debut as Victoria Newman in The young and the restless at 15. She played the role from 1990 to 2003. From 2003 to 2006, she served in a dual role on A life to live And All my children like Kelly Cramer. Tom portrayed Katie Logan on Love glory and beauty since 2007.

She starred in her own HGTV miniseries, Unscripted Renovationin 2013. Tom had a two-episode stint on Lucifer in 2016. In addition to acting, she directs. Her work behind the camera includes her current soap opera, The young and the restless, good problemand the CWs Dynasty to restart.

Tom has won six Daytime Emmys, one for her portrayal of Victoria Newman and the rest for playing Katie Logan. She will be 48 this year.

How old is Matthew Atkinson?

Born: December 27, 1988

Atkison is 34, turning 35 by the end of 2023. He’s no stranger to soaps. Before stepping into the shoes of troubled fashion designer Thomas Forrester in 2019, Atkison played Austin Travers on The young and the restless from 2014-2015.

How old is Krista Allen?

Born: April 5, 1971

Allen is 52 years old. The actress started playing Dr. Taylor Hayes in 2021. Prior to taking on the role, she had mostly started out in movies, done for TV movies, and had an episode on shows like ITUC, Smallville, Hawaii five-0, 9-1-1, and more. Apart from The bold and the BeautifulAllen is best known for her work on days of our lives like Billie Reed and Baywatch like Jenna Avid.

How old is Tanner Novlan?

Born: April 9, 1986

Novlan joined the soap in 2020 during the pandemic as a new character, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan, who was initially unrelated to anyone on Love glory and beauty until it is revealed that he is Sheila Carter’s biological son.

Prior to his casting, Novlan was best known in the United States as “the struggling actor” in a Liberty Mutual commercial. Outside of the soap opera, he is known for his work on The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico where he played Gregory Manes and he recently starred in the Hallmark Channel movie Christmas class reunion. Novlan is 37 years old.

How old is Sean Kanan?

Born: November 2, 1966

Before Kanan became a prominent figure in soap operas, he starred as villainous Mike Barnes in Karate Kid Part III who came out at the age of 22. Kanan stepped back into character for a two-episode arc in Netflix Cobra Kai series.

The actor is best known for his work on general hospital like AJ Quartermaine and on Love glory and beauty as Deacon Sharpe, a role he originated and also performed on The young and the restless. Kanan won a Daytime Emmy as a member of the digital drama series production team city ​​of studios as well as an Independent Series Award for the series’ Outstanding Lead Actor.

He will celebrate his 57th birthday this year.

How old is Kimberlin Brown?

Born: June 29, 1961

Brown has been a fixture in the soap world since his debut in a soap opera on Capitol in 1987 when she played Danny. She was 26 at the time and has since starred in St. Barbara, Another world, Port Charles, general hospital, A life to liveAnd All my children. Arguably Brown’s most iconic soap role to date is that of Sheila Carter, where she hails from. Young people and Restless before the character switches to Love glory and beauty. Brown is 62 years old.

How old is Laurent Saint-Victor?

Born: June 14, 1982

If you were a fan of Love glory and beauty who also listened guiding light, so you knew Saint-Victor as Remy Boudreau before he was introduced as Carter Walton on the Los Angeles-based soap opera. He played Remy from 2006 to 2009 and joined this latter daytime program in 2013. Saint-Victor has also been featured in Stepford Sidechix, scissors sevenAnd All about the Washingtons. The actor is 41 years old.

How old is Henri Joseph Samiri?

Born: July 25, 2013

As a child actor, Samiri had an episode in top TV series like 9-1-1: Lone Star, american horror story, hacksAnd Expert: Vegas. He is best known for playing Douglas Forrester on the soap opera although he stars in Freeform’s The watchful eye like Jasper Ward. Samiri joins the cast of Love glory and beauty in 2019. It will celebrate its 10th anniversary later in the year.

How old is Darin Brooks?

Born: May 27, 1984

Brooks is 38 years old. He originated the role of Wyatt Spencer in 2013, when he was 29. Prior to his addition to the CBS daytime series, he was best known for playing Max Brady on days of our lives for which he won a Daytime Emmy in 2009. Recently, Brooks starred in The Croods: family tree like Guy and Apple TV+ amber brown like Max. He is 39 years old.

How old is Jennifer Gareis?

Born: August 1, 1970

Gareis has two important roles in the world of soap. The first is Grace Turner on The young and the restlessthe second being Donna Logan on Love glory and beauty. Between her stints as characters, she appeared mostly in films. Gareis turns 53 in August.

How old is Diamond White?

Born: January 1, 1999

White became a household name in 2012 when she was a contestant on the US version of X factor. She is known for her role in the soap opera as Paris Buckingham, she originated the role in 2020.

His most important work is his voice acting in the Disney series Phineas and Ferb, sofia the first, The Lion Guardand as Lunella Lafayette, the leader of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. She also relapsed on Dear Whites And Empire. White is 24 years old.

How old is Delon De Metz?

Born: April 8, 1988

De Metz joined the soap as Zende Forrester Dominguez in 2020 at the age of 32. Before he began portraying the talented designer, he was best known for his recurring role as Sam Parker on the CBS series. zoo. Metz is 35 years old.

How old is Joshua Hoffman?

Born: October 16, 1999 (not-confirmed)

Hoffman is the latest addition to the Bold and beautiful family. He made his first appearance as RJ Forrester – Ridge and Brooke’s son – on Friday, April 21, 2023. Hoffman is best known for the Lifetime movie deadly track where he starred alongside former B&B star Linsey Godfrey, as well as the Nickelodeon series Talia in the kitchen. He is 23 years old and will be 24 in the fall.

Stay tuned to Hidden Remote for more Love glory and beauty news and coverage! New episodes are available for stream on Paramount+.